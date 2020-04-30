Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose by Rs 5 to Rs 792.2 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for May delivery moved up by Rs 5, or 0.64 percent, to Rs 792.2 per 10 kg in 20,700 lots.

Refined soya oil contracts for June delivery went up by Rs 3.6, or 0.48 percent, to Rs 757 per 10 kg in 13,425 lots. Analysts said the widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in the futures market.