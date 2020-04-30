Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young professionals to lead 1st phase of 'immediate' travel post lockdown: Survey

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:21 IST
Young professionals to lead 1st phase of 'immediate' travel post lockdown: Survey

Young professionals will lead the first phase of 'immediate and essential travel' once the lockdown restrictions are relaxed, a survey has revealed. The second phase of the nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 infections is scheduled to end on May 3. While many are willing to stay put for the next few months until the situation improves, 25 per cent of the 'young Indian workforce' have shown a strong sentiment towards travel immediately to return home or to their work city, visit friends and family, for business and for medical purposes, the survey by online travel company MakeMyTrip has found.   The survey was commissioned by MakeMyTrip's Consumer Insights team between April 1-15 among 1,500 respondents between the age group of 18 to 55 years. Most people who are willing to travel immediately comprise millennials or working professionals within the age group of 25 to 35 years. "In these uncertain times, we are closely gauging customer sentiment to better understand what travel would look like once restrictions ease. While travel will take a while to normalize, our survey helps us understand specific customer needs and concerns. "This will help us do all we can to help make our customers' journeys easier and safer and also work closely with our partners to ensure that together, we are ready to address concerns and meet customer expectations," MakeMyTrip Group Chief Marketing Officer Sunil Suresh said. As people anticipate what post COVID-19 world will look like, travellers will be seen shifting towards conscious travel with people prioritizing social distancing and high safety standards, the survey said.

It found that over 57 per cent travellers have shown a high preference for air travel, followed by 22 per cent opting for self-drive car rentals, suggesting an increase in the number for people preferring weekend getaways or travelling to nearby tourist destinations. In parallel, accommodation choices are expected to see an equal degree of transformation with travellers choosing to book premium standardised properties that follow sanitisation and hygiene protocols (38 per cent) or staying at a friend's or relative's place (25 per cent), indicating the need for stringent hygiene standards, it said. Some of the parameters that rank high for hotel bookers include opting for a hotel that prioritises cleanliness and practices safety guidelines as directed by the World Health Organization and the government (69 per cent), conducts regular sanitisation of rooms and bed linens (62 per cent), employs well trained staff with adequate protective gears (52 per cent) and offers an option to pay later with free cancellations up to 24 hours prior to the check-in (31 per cent). Other factors include facilities for in-room dining, availability of disposables for serving food and 24/7 helpline, it added.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

USAID to provide additional assistance worth USD 3 mn to India to fight COVID-19

The United States government, through the its Agency for International Development USAID, has announced an additional assistance of USD 3 million to India to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In coordination with the Government of India, U...

Fellaini lends struggling Standard Liege 3 million euros: report

Marouane Fellaini will lend his former club Standard Liege three million euros 3.26 million to help them through the coronavirus crisis, Belgian media reported on Thursday. The former Everton and Manchester United midfielder, who now plays ...

Due to curbs, Rishi's body taken to crematorium from hospital

In view of the coronavirus- enforced lockdown, the mortal remains of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor were taken to crematorium straight from the hospital where he died on Thursday morning, said an official. Kapoor 67, who was suffering from ca...

Former Man Utd star Cole starts kidney research fund

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has started a research fund to help improve kidney transplants and patient wellbeing following his own battle against kidney failure. Cole, who won multiple trophies under Alex Ferguson at Old Traf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020