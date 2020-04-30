Shipping ministry launches revamped website with 'dynamic homepage', other new features

The Ministry of Shipping on Thursday said it has revamped its website with a dynamic homepage and features like social media integration with better video uploading facility

"Ministry of Shipping has revamped its website shipmin.gov.in and launched it on 30th April, 2020. The new website is based on open source technology and is deployed on NIC cloud Meghraj," the minstry said in a statement. The website is designed as per Guidelines for Indian Government Websites (GIGW) issued by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Government of India. "The new website has a well designed and dynamic Homepage. Social media integration with better video uploading facility is a new feature in this website, the statement said.