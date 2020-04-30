Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St set to slide at open after jobless claims data

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:48 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to slide at open after jobless claims data

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Thursday at the end of a strong month for stock markets globally as a grim U.S. jobless claims report overshadowed upbeat results from Facebook and Tesla.

The Labor Department's report showed initial unemployment claims totaled 3.84 million for the week ended April 25, down from 4.44 million in the previous week and a record 6.87 million in March. Although the downward trend raised hopes that the coronavirus outbreak's impact on the labor market had peaked, analysts said investors were still wary of the pace of an economic recovery from a looming recession.

"In large part this data is seen as something we've already taken for granted," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York. "We know that the economic data, especially as it pertains to labor, is bad and is going to get worse."

Still, the S&P 500 is on course for its best month since 1974, powered by dramatic U.S. monetary and fiscal stimulus and hopes of a revival in business activity as states reopen from lockdowns. All three U.S. stock indexes ended Wednesday's session closer to all-time highs reached in February after positive partial data from a trial of Gilead Science Inc's antiviral remdesivir showed an improved recovery rate in COVID-19 patients.

The Federal Reserve pledged on Wednesday to expand emergency programs to revive growth but dashed hopes for a fast rebound, saying the economy could feel the weight of consumer fear and social distancing for a year. At 9:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 254 points, or 1.03%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 29.75 points, or 1.01% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 31.75 points, or 0.35%.

Analysts forecast a sharper decline in second-quarter corporate earnings, with profits for S&P 500 companies expected to fall 36% following a 15% anticipated drop in the first quarter, according to Refinitiv data. Facebook Inc jumped 7.1% in premarket trading after beating analysts' estimates for first-quarter revenue and saying it had seen "signs of stability" for ad sales in April after a plunge in March.

Electric car maker Tesla Inc climbed 7.3% after posting its third straight quarterly profit, taking investors by surprise as its automaker peers were hit by a slump in consumer demand and factory shutdowns. But Twitter fell 6.3% even as it said ads sales had slightly rebounded in Asia after a plunge due to the coronavirus outbreak and that it had accelerated work on tools to attract key advertisers.

McDonald's Corp shed 1.6% after it reported a 16.7% slide in quarterly profit as most of its restaurants across the globe limited their services to deliveries and take-aways. American Airlines fell 6.8% as the airline operator posted its first quarterly loss since emerging from bankruptcy in 2013 and warned of a $70 million a day cash burn.

The two remaining FAANG stocks - Apple Inc and Amazon.com - will report results after markets close.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directs authorities to take all steps for safety of police personnel engaged in COVID-19 duty: Official.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directs authorities to take all steps for safety of police personnel engaged in COVID-19 duty Official....

Jio Q4 net profit zooms 177 pc to Rs 2,331 crore

Reliance Jio on Thursday posted 177.5 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 2,331 crore for the three months ended March 31, fuelled by rising subscriber base and recent tariff hike. The net profit of Jio stood at Rs 840 crore in t...

US national approaches Kerala HC seeking visa extension, says India more successful in containing virus

A 74-year-old US national has approached the Kerala High Court seeking to extend his visa by as many as six months amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The court considered the petition of theatre director and writer Terry John Converse o...

Chuni Goswami: Indian football's first poster boy, complete athlete

Chuni Goswami was everything that any sportsperson would aspire to be. But only a few can claim to be blessed with the natural all-round talent which placed him among the pantheons of Indias biggest sporting icons.A strapping six-footer wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020