Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Urban Company urges govt to relax norms for essential services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:46 IST
Lockdown: Urban Company urges govt to relax norms for essential services

Home services marketplace Urban Company has urged the government to relax norms for essential services amid the lockdown, a move that will allow consumers to avail services from within their homes while helping thousands of self-employed professionals to start earning their livelihoods again. Urban Company, formerly known as Urban Clap, provides access to home services like repairs, servicing of appliances and pest control by trained professionals through its platform.

Urban Company co-founder and CEO Abhiraj Bhal noted that many state governments have allowed economic activity to resume in a gradual and measured fashion in the second phase of the lockdown that is slated to end on May 3. "As we approach the end of the second lockdown period, it is advisable to quickly expand the scope of essential services to include all home services, including appliance repairs and service, pest control, home cleaning, barbers, basic beauty services, etc, and include e-commerce service platforms that facilitate such services and service providers," he added.

Bhal said services at home facilitated by e-commerce platforms will help consumers avail these services within the safety of their homes. "The time has come to ease some of the lockdown restrictions and allow citizens to avail an expanded list of essential services. E-commerce companies have been a lifeline for consumers around the world during these tough times and should be allowed to facilitate provision of essential services in India as well," he said.

Bhal added that such a move will let consumers to avail services while they continue to stay indoors, and allow thousands of such self-employed professionals to start earning their livelihoods again..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Joker 2 update: Warner Bros in discussion with Todd Phillips & Joaquin Phoenix

In November last year, Collider published that a Joker sequel or Joker 2 was officially in the works at Warner Bros. That was really a big news for fans of Joker movie who are passionately to get a sequel.Before giving updates on Joker 2, l...

I'm fine, observing lockdown at home: Naseeruddin Shah on hospitalisation rumours

Rubbishing reports of hospitalisation, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah on Thursday said he was fine and at home observing the nationwide lockdown. Shah, 69, in a Facebook post, thanked people for their concern and reassured them about his he...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 11 pm TOP STORIES DEL113 2NDLDALL VIRUS States prepare migrant movement plans Centre says COVID-19 recovery rate up at over 25 New Delhi Authorities across states on Thursday began preparations to ...

105 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab, state's count hits 480

With 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State rose to 480, informed Punjab Health Department in a media bulletin. According to the bulletin, there are 365 active COVID-19 cases in the State. A t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020