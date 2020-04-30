Left Menu
IHCL distributes over 10 lakh meals to healthcare providers, migrant workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:50 IST
Tata Group firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday said it has distributed over 10 lakh meals to healthcare providers and migrant workers affected by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The meals have been distributed in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Agra, IHCL said in a statement.

The initiative has been spearheaded by the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust (TPSWT), with majority of nutritious meals being prepared by TajSATS, an IHCL company and market leader in airline catering, it added. "This milestone of 1 million meals distributed over the last 36 days of lockdown is a testament of the community's trust in us. We are grateful to have been given this opportunity to assist the medical fraternity, who make sacrifices every day to keep our country and citizens safe and help migrant workers who are facing one of the biggest humanitarian crises ever," IHCL MD & CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.   IHCL is honoured and humbled to be of service to the nation in its fight against ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he added.

The company plans to continue offering the meals throughout the lockdown period till May 3, 2020, the statement said..

