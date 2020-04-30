Left Menu
Development News Edition

PayNearby to launch job registry to help migrant workers hit by lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:56 IST
PayNearby to launch job registry to help migrant workers hit by lockdown

Fintech company PayNearby on Thursday said it is launching an assisted job registry that will help migrant workers who have been affected by the pandemic lockdown to seek gainful employment. The company will launch 'JobsNearby' on the occasion the International Workers' Day on May 1.

Registrations can be done through its 9 lakh agents across the country, and the company has tied up with banks, NGOs, global foundations and other aggregators, where registered workers can then be placed, the company said in a statement. The company aims to combat burgeoning issue of daily earnings and job losses of thousands of migrant workers across the country, PayNearby said.

Whereas the pre-lockdown remittances accounted for Rs 1,500-2,000 crore each month for PayNearby, and around Rs 10,000 crore for the entire industry, it has seen a decline of more than 80 per cent, reflecting loss of earnings for this segment, it said. Through its vast network of more than 9 lakh retail touchpoints, spread across 17,000 plus PIN codes in the country, the company wishes to create a platform where out-of-job workers can register themselves and find suitable placement, the fintech company said.

"On the supply side, the company has identified and tied up with multiple partners, including banks, NGOs, global foundations and other aggregators, where registered workers can then be placed," it added. The data can be disseminated through credible sources to the demand side of employers.

Anand Kumar Bajaj, MD and CEO at PayNearby, said, "With JobsNearby, we hope to ensure that these workers and their families are not left bereft and can regain their dignity and livelihood. Through our wholesome database, we hope to provide these workers with an opportunity to rebuild their lives, without having to compromise on their skills.” PayNearby said job seekers will register for various kinds of job roles that were available earlier besides other roles that can be accommodated as per their skill set, also allowing them to select a location as per their choice. These job data points will then be collated and sent to job supplier agent networks and employers, it said.

This initiative is an attempt to create a platform that is apt for blue collar migrant workers in urban areas, PayNearby said. The company is engaged in providing Aadhaar-based banking services, domestic remittances, bill payments, card payments, insurance services, among others to the underbanked and unbanked.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Britain did right thing at right time to tackle COVID-19 - PM Johnson

Britain introduced the right measures at the right time to tackle the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday when asked about the UK death toll from COVID-19, which is among the highest in Europe. I do think th...

US STOCKS-Wall St slides on grim jobless data, set for best month in decades

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Thursday after a strong month of gains as millions of more Americans applied for jobless claims, taking the shine off a strong rally this month and eclipsing upbeat results from Facebook and Tesla.All 11 SP...

NFL-Bengals release QB Dalton, clearing way for Burrow era

The Cincinnati Bengals released long-time starting quarterback Andy Dalton on Thursday, clearing the way for first overall draft pick Joe Burrow to take over the reins at the struggling NFL team.The decision to release Dalton, who owns a nu...

Cyber TRAKTOR suspended, under investigation by WePlay!

WePlay Esports suspended Cyber TRAKTOR and placed the Dota team under investigation after tournament organizers questioned the results of recent matches in the Puskka League. Cyber TRAKTOR, who compete as a CIS representative in the seconda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020