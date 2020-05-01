Left Menu
COVID-19 lockdown: Special train ferries stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 11:20 IST
Railways on Friday ran a special train to ferry 1,200 stranded migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand, a first since the lockdown began

"The 24 coach train started at 4.50 am today (Friday)," RPF DG Arun Kumar told PTI. It's the only train to be deployed so far, he added

Incidentally Friday is also the international Labour Day.

