Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA's citrus vessel shipment departs to China, Japan amid COVID-19

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development said this is the first break-bulk vessel shipment in the 2020 export season, adding to the four shipments that were exported in the 2019 season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-05-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 15:49 IST
SA's citrus vessel shipment departs to China, Japan amid COVID-19
The year 2019 was a historical year as the South African citrus industry marked its maiden break-bulk shipment of citrus through a specialised reefer vessel to Japan and China. Image Credit: Pixabay

South Africa's fifth break-bulk vessel shipment of citrus is planned to depart to China and Japan during the course of the day, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development said this is the first break-bulk vessel shipment in the 2020 export season, adding to the four shipments that were exported in the 2019 season.

Citrus comprises oranges, lemons, grapefruit and soft citrus.

The year 2019 was a historical year as the South African citrus industry marked its maiden break-bulk shipment of citrus through a specialised reefer vessel to Japan and China.

"The Baltic Patriot Vessel will leave South Africa with 4 521 tons of grapefruit and lemons destined for Japanese and Chinese export markets. The expected date of arrival in Japan is 18 May 2020 while for China it is 26 May 2020.

Loading of the vessel, which started on 25 April 2020 at the Maydon Wharf Fruit Terminal in Durban under thorough inspections, was concluded yesterday [Thursday].

The fruit harvesting, sorting, washing, transportation, inspection, loading and related aspects were conducted by essential workers during the lockdown," the department said.

The department has extended its appreciation to everyone who made this a success, and more importantly, the essential workers who continued to work tirelessly under trying conditions in pursuit of local and global food security.

"The citrus industry continues to be one of the critical industries that create 160 000 direct jobs and earn approximately R20 billion from exports only. South Africa exports two million tons of citrus annually, making it the second-highest global exporter of citrus," the department said.

Given the challenges posed by COVID-19, the department said it continued to engage with trading partners to ensure that, where possible, export programmes proceed as planned.

The department also called upon all farmers, farmworkers, packhouse workers, inspectors, drivers and everyone in the agriculture and food value chain to observe the COVID-19 hygiene and social distancing measures in the quest to grow the country's economy and feed the people, both locally and internationally.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

'I won't be alive to work' -Las Vegas union wants sick leave, quarantine pay

The winking airport slot machines that tell visitors they have arrived in Nevadas Sin City are turned off and wrapped in police tape the famed Las Vegas Strip is so empty a group of bicyclists zooms down the middle on a Friday night.Shuttin...

Motor racing-Hungarian GP rules out spectators for August race

The Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for August can only go ahead without spectators due to the latest restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday. The race at the Hungaroring, a circuit outside...

Imported by the rich, coronavirus now devastating Brazil's poor

Imported by the Brazilian elite vacationing in Europe, the new coronavirus is now ravaging the countrys poor, ripping through tightly-packed neighborhoods where the disease is harder to control.Public health data analyzed by Reuters for the...

Bounce ScooterHero to the Aid of Bengaluru Railway Warriors

Deploys two-wheelers free of charge to help frontline warriors commute to work Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Bounce, Indias first and fastest growing dockless shared mobility player is working with the Bengalu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020