Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sugar output falls 20 pc in Oct-Apr; last 2 months sales dip by 10 lakh tonne due to lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:40 IST
Sugar output falls 20 pc in Oct-Apr; last 2 months sales dip by 10 lakh tonne due to lockdown

India's sugar production fell 20 per cent to 258.01 lakh tonne in the current marketing year ending September due to lower cane output, while sales plummeted during the last two months because of the lockdown, an industry body said. Production stood at 321.71 lakh tonne in the corresponding period (October-April) of 2018-19 marketing year.

Sugar sales in March and April declined by 10 lakh tonne because of the imposition of nationwide lockdown to control the coronavirus disease, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said. "Sugar mills across the country have produced 258.01 lakh tonne of sugar between October 1, 2019 and  April 30, 2020. This is about 63.70 lakh tonne less than 321.71 lakh tonne produced at the same time last year," ISMA said in a statement.

At present, 90 sugar mills are operating. ISMA has pegged the country's sugar production to fall at 260 lakh tonne in 2019-20 marketing year (October-September) from around 330 lakh tonne in the previous year.

According to the data, sugar production in Uttar Pradesh stood at 116.52 lakh tonne during the first seven months of the 2019-20 marketing year as against 112.8 lakh tonne in the year-ago period. Out of 119 mills which operated this year, 44 mills have ended their crushing operations while 75 mills are still running.

"The pace of closure of factories has slowed down a bit during the last fortnight as cane availability has increased for crushing in the current season due to premature closure of most of the gur / khandsari units operating in the State," the statement said. In Maharashtra, sugar production till April stood at 60.67 lakh tonne, compared with 107.15 lakh tonne in the corresponding period of the previous year.

All the operating sugar mills in Karnataka have closed their crushing operations. The production stood at 33.82 lakh tonne in the period under review (October -April) as against 43.25 lakh tonne in the year-ago period. "As per reports available from mills and ports, about 35 lakh tonne of sugar have moved/dispatched from the mills for export,"  ISMA said.

The association said that contracts for export of sugar are again being signed, for various destinations, with major quantities being signed for exports to Indonesia and Iran. "Shipments are also happening and are expected to normalise in the days to come," the statement said.

On domestic sales, ISMA said mills sold 10 lakh tonne more sugar till February of the 2019-20 marketing year. "Due to lockdown, the sugar sale in March and April, 2020, was lower than what was sold last year, by about 10 lakh tonne, bringing us back to same levels as last year," ISMA said.

The sugar mills have reportedly seen an increase in sugar offtake in the last one week or so of April 2020, it added. "Further, it is generally expected that sugar demand will increase as soon as the lockdown is withdrawn, especially because of demand from the traders to refill the pipeline, which is almost dry, and also because of the consumption increase coming up due to summer demand for beverages, ice creams, juices etc," the statement said.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

NHPC board to consider Rs 2k cr borrowing

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Friday said its board will next week consider a proposal to raise Rs 2,000 crore through debt. It is to inform that the Board of Directors of NHPC Limited in its meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesda...

South Africa eases one of world's strictest lockdowns

South Africa began easing one of the worlds strictest lockdowns on Friday, with runners and dog-walkers returning eagerly to the streets but not all wearing the face masks that are now mandatory in the country with Africas most coronavirus ...

Exchange operator Cboe profit jumps 66%

Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc reported a 66 rise in quarterly profit on Friday, as it earned more from clearing transactions as trading volumes increased due to market volatility during the COVID-19 pandemic.Net income allocated...

Dutch coronavirus cases rise to 39,791 with 98 new deaths - health authorities

The Netherlands number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 475 to 39,791 health authorities said on Friday, with 98 new deaths.The countrys death toll stands at 4,893, the Netherlands Institute for Public Health RIVM said in its dai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020