CavinKare unveils disinfectant brand Bacto-V

Chennai, May1(PTI): Fast moving consumer goods CavinKare has introduced disinfectant brand Bacto-V under its initiative to contain the spread of COVID19. Bacto-V is a short form of Bacteria to Viruses and the company in a statement claimed that the disinfectant has the capability to kill 99.9 per cent bacteria and viruses.

"Under Bacto-V we are launching two products -- Gadget disinfectant for gadgets and surface disinfectant for disinfecting multiple surfaces. They have been specifically formulated by our team of scientists and microbiologically tested to be safe and effective", CavinKare CEO (personal care and alliances) Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan said.

"We are proud that Bacto-V gadget disinfectant, our flagship product, is one of the first launches by a major player in India," he said.