Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 top worry of urban Indians, followed by job loss, crime: Survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 18:37 IST
COVID-19 top worry of urban Indians, followed by job loss, crime: Survey

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) COVID-19 is the top-most worry of urban Indians, followed by unemployment, crime, poverty and inequality, according to a global survey

However, a majority of Indian respondents said the country is headed in the right direction, it added.       The Ipsos 'What Worries the World' survey pointed out that for global citizens too, COVID-19 was the biggest worry, with at least 61 per cent respondents stating it.       "Urban Indians have chosen a host of issues that continue to bog them down.          "62 per cent...mentioned COVID-19, 38 per cent have mentioned unemployment, 24 per cent said crime and violence and 21 mentioned poverty and social inequality," the survey pointed out.         It, however, noted that the silver lining continues to be that majority of Indians (65 per cent) feel that the country is heading in the right direction. Other markets most optimistic about the future were China (a whopping 99 per cent), Saudi Arabia (90 per cent), Peru (75 per cent) and Malaysia (66 per cent), the survey said. However, majority of global citizens believe their country is on the wrong track, it said. The markets most pessimistic about the future were Chile (80 per cent), France (74 per cent) and South Africa (71 per cent).           The survey was conducted in 28 countries via the Ipsos online panel system.              The countries included Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Great Britain, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the US. A total of 19,505 interviews were conducted between March 20 and April 3 among adults aged 18-74 in the US, South Africa, Turkey, Israel and Canada, and aged 16-74 in all other countries.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Armed forces to conduct fly-pasts, shower petals on hospitals in gratitude to corona warriors

The armed forces will express their gratitude to all corona warriors by conducting fly-pasts, showering petals on hospitals treating COVID-19 patients and illuminating naval vessels, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Friday...

Royal Enfield reports sale of 91 units in April; zero domestic sales

Niche bike manufacturer Royal Enfield on Friday said it did not sell any unit in the domestic market but exported 91 units in April amid the coronavirus pandemic. Due to complete halt in operations, Royal Enfield has reported sales of 91 un...

South Africa eases lockdown of battered economy

South Africa took its first shaky steps on Friday towards rolling back one of the worlds strictest COVID-19 lockdowns, seeking a balance between containing the disease and providing much-needed relief for the economy. Five weeks ago, Presid...

Business booms for "yellow" firms backing Hong Kong protest movement

Hong Kong anti-government protesters queued outside businesses that openly support the democracy movement on Friday, a show of support for yellow restaurants and cafes reeling from the twin impact of the coronavirus crisis and months of dem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020