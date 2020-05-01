Mahindra reports zero sales in domestic market in April

Mahindra reports zero sales in domestic market in AprilPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 19:24 IST
(Eds: Adds words 'passenger & commercial vehicles' in intro) New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday said it has sold zero units of passenger and commercial vehicles in the domestic market in April due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown. Domestic sales of vehicles during the month was completely impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resulting national lockdown, the company said in a statement. It, however, dispatched 733 vehicles to overseas markets during the last month. “At Mahindra, we are working hand in hand with all stakeholders, especially our dealer and supplier partners, to get our ecosystem started, once the lockdown is lifted," M&M Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said. The safety of employees will be of paramount importance to the company while resuming operations, he added. "We are hopeful that our dealerships will open soon and have stocks to cover the first few weeks of sale," Nakra noted.
