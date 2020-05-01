Left Menu
Development News Edition

Searches zoom for ration dukaan, how to homeschool kids amid COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 19:54 IST
Searches zoom for ration dukaan, how to homeschool kids amid COVID-19

People turned to Google to search for ration dukaan (grocery store), how to homeschool kids and even, best trading platforms - with these terms seeing a huge spike in the January-March - as people seek ideas on how they can stay productive indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to data released by Google, "near me" searches have seen a massive uptick, especially queries like "pharmacy near me" (58 per cent rise), "grocery delivery near me" (550 per cent) and "ration dukaan" (300 per cent).

It added that unlike 2019 when queries like 'best headset' or best mattress' were popular, 2020 was all about 'best movies' (35 per cent rise) and 'Best trading platforms' (45 per cent jump). With a majority of users being homebound, there has also been high growth in queries like 'learn online', 'teach online, and 'at-home learning'. In fact, 1 out of every 2 consumers is seeking personalised information from brands by searching for queries like 'how to homeschool kids' and 'how to WFH' (work from home), the data showed.

Interestingly, queries in the health category have recently pivoted toward 'immunity' (500 per cent rise). Searches for vitamin C, which grew by 40 per cent in 2019, have surged by over 150 per cent in recent weeks, as have queries for herbs with medicinal properties like giloy (380 per cent rise) and Ayurvedic home remedies like Kadha (90 per cent rise). People are also searching for terms like 'how to pay electric bill online" (180 per cent rise), 'electricity bill check' (80 per cent rise), 'overnight mutual funds' (411 per cent rise) and 'mutual funds to invest now' (249 per cent rise), showing consumers are now relying on online resources to take care of their long- and short-term financial goals.

"As people are jolted out of their routines and forced to re-evaluate decisions that previously required little to no thought, we see dramatic shifts in how people search and what they care about. The report provides early insights on how people's needs and behaviours might evolve as they seek to regain a sense of balance," Sapna Chadha, Senior Country Marketing Director, Google India and Southeast Asia at Google said. She added that while some of these trends are likely to be temporary, they may begin to see the value of sticking with them even after the pandemic is over as people are forced to adopt new behaviours.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pak reports record 990 cases in single day, cases jump to 17,439 with 391 deaths

Pakistan has reported a record 990 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 17,439 with 391 deaths so far in the country, the health ministry said on Friday. The Ministry of National Health Ser...

Hong Kong police spray tear gas in protest at shopping mall

Hong Kong police used pepper spray on Friday to disperse over a hundred protesters in a shopping mall who were singing and chanting pro-democracy slogans. The demonstrators sang the protest anthem Glory to Hong Kong and chanted Glory to Hon...

Out-of-work trainers hope gyms can make gains after pandemic

During a normal week, fitness instructor Jason Tran would dart among grueling group spin classes, high-intensity interval training sessions at boutique studios in Manhattan and an occasional one-on-one workout with private clients. But for ...

Australian police fatally shoot man who stabbed 7 at mall

Australian police fatally shot a man who stabbed and slashed seven people at and near a shopping mall on Friday, officials said. None of the victims of the rampage in the northwest coastal town of South Hedland suffered life-threatening inj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020