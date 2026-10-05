"Emphasis on advancing 3Ts, Trade, Technology, and Talent": MEA outlines key highlights of PM Modi-Parmelin summit

Highlighting a sharp operational focus on advancing the "3Ts", Trade, Technology, and Talent, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, detailed the outcomes of high-level bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swiss President Guy Parmelin in New Delhi. Briefing the press following delegation-level discussions at Hyderabad House, George noted that President Parmelin's arrival marks the first bilateral visit by a Swiss President to India in nearly a decade, since President Doris Leuthard’s visit in August 2017.

Tracing the diplomatic background of bilateral ties, Secretary George placed the state visit in historical context, pointing out that high-level momentum is being restored after a significant gap in head-of-state visits, including India's attendance in World Economic Forum in Davos. "This visit would be the first bilateral visit by a Swiss President to India in nearly a decade, since the visit of President Doris Leuthard in August 2017. The last bilateral state visit from India to Switzerland was by honorable Rashtrapati ji, Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji, in September 2019. Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid an official visit to Switzerland in 2016, which was a visit by an Indian Prime Minister after a gap of nearly two decades. He again visited Switzerland in 2018 as the chief guest at the World Economic Forum Annual Summit in Davos. There have been regular high-level exchanges, as Switzerland is the host of the UN offices in Geneva and also the World Economic Forum in Davos," he said.

He underlined that the visit serves to consolidate and elevate the India-Switzerland partnership, with the landmark Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), which came into force on Thursday, acting as the principal anchor. "Substantial, successful implementation of the TEPA is needed for realising its full potential, which envisages investment of US dollars 100 billion from EFTA countries to India over a period of next 15 years, leading to the creation of, also important to note, one million direct jobs in India."

Framing commercial ties as foundational, he noted, "Economic cooperation is the key pillar of India-Switzerland relationship. Switzerland is India's 15th largest trading partner, with bilateral trade of US dollars more than 25 billion dollars. Switzerland is also an important source of investment to India, with over US dollars 11 billion till today." The Secretary outlined that full implementation of TEPA envisages an investment of USD 100 billion from European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries into India over the next 15 years, generating one million direct domestic jobs. Switzerland currently stands as India’s 15th largest trading partner, with bilateral trade surpassing USD 25 billion and cumulative Swiss foreign direct investment exceeding USD 11 billion across 340 companies operating in pharmaceuticals, precision engineering, logistics, and financial services.

Sibi George emphasised major infrastructure collaborations already underway between the two nations, noting Swiss firm VSL Engineering’s involvement in constructing Jammu and Kashmir's Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest rail bridge, alongside Bartholot’s deployment of Swiss technology for the Varanasi urban ropeway project. "There is an ongoing collaboration in this sector, with Swiss investment in the construction of railway bridges and tunnels in India, utilising their experience and expertise. Swiss company VSL Engineering is involved in the construction of the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, which is the world's highest rail bridge. The Varanasi ropeway project, India's first urban ropeway transportation project in Varanasi, has been built with Swiss technology from Bartholot, revolutionising urban transportation in one of India's oldest and most sacred cities," he said, adding that "the Swiss company Flughafen Zurich has invested in the development of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, which has now become operational," the MEA Secretary said.

Elaborating on the wide array of sectors reviewed during talks between PM Modi and President Parmelin, the MEA Secretary detailed how the two leaders systematically evaluated both traditional partnerships and emerging areas of bilateral synergy. "The two leaders held substantive discussions covering the entire spectrum of our bilateral relations, including cooperation in trade and investment, particularly in the context of India-EFTA TEPA, where Switzerland is the largest trading partner and investment partner. Both sides also emphasised continued collaboration in sectors like infrastructure, science, technology, and innovation, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, education and skills, mobility, defence, nuclear energy, space, climate and environment, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges. They also discussed opportunities in new areas such as advanced manufacturing, precision engineering, and artificial intelligence. Other topics discussed include Ayurveda and Yoga, which is very popular in Switzerland," he said.

On talent mobility and youth exchanges, the MEA Secretary confirmed the exchange of five key signed agreements, noting that the Memorandum of Understanding on Migration and Mobility Partnership and the Exchange of Young Professionals Agreement "will be instrumental in facilitating greater mobility of skilled professionals, students, and researchers". The remaining deliverables comprise a Mobility MoU between Switzerland's Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research and India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a Letter of Intent between DST and the Swiss National Science Foundation, and an Implementation Agreement between Zurich University of Applied Sciences and DST.

Addressing technology and scientific research, the MEA Secretary noted ongoing joint projects in green electric mobility and clean energy policy. He confirmed that President Parmelin will attend the inaugural session of the Indo-Swiss Research Flagship event and participate in the Prosperity Summit on October 7, commemorating TEPA's first anniversary. Regarding emerging technology, Prime Minister Modi conveyed India’s full readiness to extend support to Switzerland as Geneva prepares to host the next global AI Summit in June 2027, building on the New Delhi summit held earlier this year.

"Our focus was on cooperation in AI research and governance, responsible and ethical applications of emerging technologies, and skill development. Honourable Prime Minister conveyed India's readiness to contribute and extend support to the successful holding of the Geneva Summit," George said. Highlighting new opportunities in defence manufacturing under domestic initiatives, the Secretary observed, "Both sides would explore to enhance defence cooperation in the fields of training as well as between defence industries of the two countries. Swiss companies can explore opportunities under Make in India through joint production and development in the defence sector."

He added that Switzerland possesses specialised capabilities in "high-altitude and mountain medicine, trauma care, and emergency response," while noting that Prime Minister Modi invited Swiss participation in WAVES 2.0, urged Swiss universities to open campuses in India, and encouraged financial institutions to establish operations at GIFT City in Gujarat to service the nearly 30,000-strong Indian diaspora. Summarising the overarching diplomatic trajectory and post-summit directive, Secretary Sibi George stated that both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue, diplomacy, and multilateralism amid global shifts, with the immediate mandate focused on translating all summit understandings into concrete projects and outcomes.

"The discussions underscored the importance of addressing the problems through dialogue and diplomacy and respect for international law. There has been discussions on multilateralism. We believe in multilateralism, so two sides will continue to work together in strengthening multilateralism. The focus now is on implementation by translating the understanding reached during the visit to concrete projects, partnerships, and outcomes," he said. "Let me conclude by saying that there was a clear emphasis on advancing 3Ts: Trade, Technology, and Talent in the bilateral cooperation," he added.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swiss President Guy Parmelin held bilateral talks on Monday as the latter arrived in New Delhi on a three-day State visit at the invitation of PM Modi. The discussions resulted in six key outcomes, including the Migration and Mobility Partnership (MMP), offering multiple-entry visas valid for up to five years. Reflecting on his discussions with PM Modi, President Parmelin told ANI that "The meeting reflected the excellent relations between Switzerland and India, which are built on mutual respect, trust, and strong economic ties. It was a valuable opportunity to reaffirm our shared commitment to further strengthening this important partnership." (ANI)