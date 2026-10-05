US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens muted as tech stocks take a breather

Wall ​Street's ​main indexes ‌were muted at ​the open on Monday, ‌as technology stocks eased from record highs, while investors looked ‌for fresh clues on the ‌monetary policy path with Treasury yields and oil prices still ⁠elevated.

The ​S&P ⁠500 was up 6.06 points, ⁠or 0.08, at 7,728.78 after ​market open, the Nasdaq was ⁠up 43.06 points, or 0.16%, at ⁠27,233.93 ​and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was ⁠down 78.27 points, or 0.15%, ⁠at ⁠51,098.69 after market open.