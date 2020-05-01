Rly passenger services suspended till May 17

The railways on Friday said all its passenger services will remain suspended till May 17. However, it will run special trains for migrants and others stranded across the country due to the ongoing lockdown.

"In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided that the cancellation of all passenger train services on Indian Railways shall be extended till May 17, 2020. "However, movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places shall be carried out by 'Shramik' special trains, as required by the state governments, in terms of the guidelines issued by the MHA," the national transporter said in a statement. Freight and parcel train operations shall continue, as at present, it added.

The government on Friday extended the nationwide lockdown till May 17.