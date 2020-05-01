Left Menu
Development News Edition

Energy shares, Trump's tariff threat drag FTSE 100 lower

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:03 IST
Energy shares, Trump's tariff threat drag FTSE 100 lower

A slump in energy company stocks led the UK's FTSE 100 index lower on Friday, with sentiment also dented by U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis.

Oil major Royal Dutch Shell shed another 7.0% on a ratings downgrade a day after it slashed dividend for the first time since World War Two. Rival BP Plc was also down. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 2.3%, also hit by miners and travel stocks.

The two-day slide for the index marks an abrupt about-turn in sentiment this week, with investors turning cautious about a revival in business activity even though several countries have started relaxing stay-at-home orders. Trump said late on Thursday his hard-fought trade deal with China was now of secondary importance to the pandemic and his administration was crafting retaliatory measures over the outbreak.

With most of European markets closed for May 1 holiday, the full effect of Trump's threat would not be felt until next week, but it stands to derail the recent rally that led the benchmark STOXX 600 to post its best month in April since 2015. "Stocks are starting to looking a little heavy, and that's why you're seeing a lot of caution as we head into the end of this week and begin the month of May," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group.

"If you're looking into May and the rest of Q2, you will start to see a lot more bad data." Data on Friday showed the lockdown measures were grinding the housing market to a halt, while another report said British manufacturers suffered the biggest fall in output and orders for at least three decades in April.

British Airways operator IAG fell 3.1% as details of its plans to cut staffing, including a quarter of its pilots, and weather the collapse in air travel under the coronavirus continued to tumble out. Low-cost airline easyJet Plc slumped 5.8% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after rival Ryanair said it would ground more than 99% of its flights until July.

But British state-backed lender Royal Bank of Scotland gained 2.4% as its quarterly results beat analyst expectations, thanks in part to a rise in income from a spike in trading in volatile markets at its previously loss-making investment bank NatWest Markets.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

115 new coronavirus cases in Pune, seven deaths

115 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Pune district since Thursday night, taking the total number of cases to 1,815, a health official said on Friday. With seven deaths of COVID-19 patients reported on Friday, the death toll has now...

Democrat Joe Biden says alleged sexual assault 'never happened'

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied on Friday that he sexually assaulted a former U.S. Senate aide in 1993, in his first public remarks on the subject after he faced intense pressure to personally address the accusa...

Zlatko Dalic says 'too many foreigners' in Indian leagues hampering development of local players

Croatian football team coach Zlatko Dalic on Friday said that Indian leagues have too many foreigners, which is hampering the development of local players. Dalic, who guided Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final, was addressing an online audi...

Delhi HC directs Tihar to file status report on Covid-19 patients inside jail

Delhi High Court on Friday sought a status report from Tihar Jail authorities if there are any Covid-19 infected patients, if any within the jail premises. While hearing an interim bail plea of a 62-year-old woman convict related to dowry d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020