Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Singapore to let some businesses reopen as community level cases fall

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 02-05-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 14:02 IST
COVID-19: Singapore to let some businesses reopen as community level cases fall
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore will allow some businesses to reopen from May 12 as part of a gradual resumption of selected activities and services amidst a decline in the coronavirus cases at the community level, the health ministry said on Saturday. Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said that Singapore is in a position to start the gradual easing of the strict "circuit breaker" measures, reported Channel News Asia.

With the circuit breaker measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in place for about two weeks, the number of new cases in the community has been on a decline, Gan said during a virtual press conference. He said that some businesses will resume operations from May 12, with a gradual resumption of selected activities and services over a few weeks. The circuit breaker has been extended to June 1.

Home-based food businesses, selected food retail outlets, and food manufacturing firms will be among those to resume operations from May 12, co-chair of the task force Minister Lawrence Wong said. Wong said that the authorities will start to bring back students in small groups or face to face lessons in May, focusing on cohorts who are taking national exams and are graduating.

"It's a small group, and we will do it with safe-distancing measures," he said. Meanwhile, as many as 447 new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday afternoon, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 17,548, the Ministry of Health said.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders in foreign worker dormitories. There were four Singapore citizens and permanent residents (foreigners) among the fresh cases.

In the meantime, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) needle acupuncture will be allowed from May 5, for pain management only if assessed by the TCM practitioner to be essential, the authorities said. This excludes cupping, moxibustion, guasha, and tuina manipulative therapies, according to the Channel report.

TCM halls with registered TCM practitioners will also be allowed to sell retail products. This is on top of the consultation and herbal dispensary services which they are already allowed to provide. Also, residents living in strata-titled residential buildings such as condominiums may exercise within the common areas of these private residential developments, such as footpaths from May 5.

However, they must continue to follow safe distancing measures, as the same rules that apply in public areas will also apply within the common areas of these developments, the task force said. "Our enforcement officers will go in, realistically, to inspect and check and enforce the rules, but importantly we also call on all the Management Corporations and managing agents within these developments to do their part, and also help with the enforcement," Wong said. Nevertheless, all sports and recreational facilities within these private residential developments such as playgrounds, pools, gyms, barbecue pits, and clubhouses will remain closed.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh airport ready to resume commercial operations with safety measures in place

The Chandigarh International Airport is prepared to resume commercial operations and is awaiting green signal from the Centre, airports Chief Executive Officer Ajay Kumar said. He said that all COVID-19 precautionary measures are being foll...

Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violation

Pakistan on Saturday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register a strong protest over alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control LoC in which a woman was killed. The Foreign Office FO said in a statement ...

Iran rejects 'baseless' US comments on aid to Venezuela

Iran on Saturday denounced recent U.S. allegations that it was providing covert aid to help Venezuela overcome gas shortages as baseless without directly addressing them. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week said multiple aircraft belon...

Indonesia reports 292 new coronavirus cases, 31 new deaths

Indonesia recorded 292 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 10,843, said a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.Yurianto also reported 31 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 831. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020