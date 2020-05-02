Left Menu
Development News Edition

States asked to buy grains via OMSS for distribution to poor not covered under PDS: Paswan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 16:49 IST
States asked to buy grains via OMSS for distribution to poor not covered under PDS: Paswan

The Centre has asked state governments to lift foodgrain from the open market sale scheme for distribution to lockdown-hit poor people not covered under the public distribution system, Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Saturday. At present, over 81 crore beneficiaries are registered for subsidised foodgrains sold through ration shops under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS), the Centre is offers rice at Rs 22 per kg and wheat at Rs 21 per kg at present. "I have written to all state chief ministers to lift foodgrains under the OMSS to meet the food requirement of non-NFSA families," Paswan said in a statement.

The food ministry has already allowed activists and organisations to provide food relief to lockdown-affected people to buy foodgrains under the OMSS. Even state governments can take foodgrains under the OMSS to meet the food demand of the poor, he said. A nationwide lockdown has been in place since March 24 to contain the spread of COVID-19 disease.

Stating that the government has enough food supplies in its godowns to meet the demand of the poor, Paswan said the state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) was having total 605.7 lakh tonne of foodgrains as on May 1, which include 275.7 lakh tonne of rice and 330 lakh tonne of wheat. The monthly foodgrains requirement for PDS distribution under the NFSA and other welfare schemes is about 60 lakh tonne, he said.

Paswan said that the FCI has transported about 192 lakh tonne of foodgrains since lockdown imposed on March 24. Out of which, 126.12 lakh tonne was transported via road and sea route, the rest 65.4 lakh tonne via rail in 2334 rakes. About 5.63 lakh tonne was transported to the north eastern region in this period. On free distribution of foodgrains and pulses under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana (PMGAY), Paswan said the requirement of foodgrains under this scheme is about 104.4 lakh tonne of rice and 15.6 lakh tonne of wheat.

Out of which, 56.7 lakh tonne of rice and 7.7 lakh tonne of wheat have been lifted by different states and union territories so far. Six states such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Delhi and Gujarat have distributed wheat, while other states have distributed rice under the PMGAY, he said. In case of pulses, about 5.82 lakh tonne is required for three months under the PMGAY, out of which 1.90 lakh tonnes have been dispatched so far. Of this, 1.15 lakh tonnes of pulses have reached states and 38,098 tonne have been distributed.

Under the PMGAY, the government is distributing 5 kg foodgrains per PDS beneficiary and one kg per household for three months to ensure no poor goes hungry during the lockdown. This is over and above the allocation under the NFSA. The minister said the government had a buffer stock of 12.54 lakh tonne of pulses as on April 30.

This includes 5.16 lakh tonne of tur dal, 1.26 lakh tonne of moong, 2.55 lakh tonne of urad, 2.72 lakht onne of chana and 0.84 lakh tonne of masoor dal. To keep prices of essential commodities under check, Paswan said the state governments have been given enough power to take action against hoarders and black marketeers under the Essential Commodities Act.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Buffett's Berkshire posts record net loss on coronavirus, operating profit rises

Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway Inc posted a higher operating profit on Saturday, but the coronavirus pandemic pummeled its common stock investments and led to a record net loss. Berkshires first-quarter net loss totaled 49.75 billion, o...

AIR World Service saves International Dawn Chorus Day tradition from being broken

The tradition of broadcasters collaborating to air a live celebration of birdsong on International Dawn Chorus Day looked set to be broken this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the initiative of the All India Radio World Servi...

Sharif's heart surgery postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Pakistans former prime minister Nawaz Sharifs heart surgery at a London hospital has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic as he is a high-risk patient, his daughter said. Sharif, 70, has been in the UK since November last after La...

HMSI reports zero domestic sales in April

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI on Saturday said it sold zero units in the domestic market last month as its production and sales network remained closed due to nationwide lockdown. The companys domestic sales last month stood at ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020