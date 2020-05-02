Left Menu
New guidelines good start for the economy, says retailers body

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:29 IST
The sector faces general slowdown in consumption and low consumer confidence Image Credit: ANI

Terming the new notification by the Centre as a "good start to get the economy moving", the Retailers Association of India has said it now looks forward to it being adopted by various state governments. The Retailers Association of India (RAI) said that it now expects the respective state government to recognise shopping malls as safe space and allow them to open for customers in a regulated manner. On Saturday, the government issued a new notification, easing some restrictions in the green and orange zones during the third phase of the lockdown beginning May 4.

"The new notification by the MHA is a good start to getting the economy moving. We look forward to clarifications from the states and how they would like to adopt these new guidelines. "We hope that the government does recognise the safe space that malls provide for shoppers and opens them up in a regulated manner," RAI said in a statement. It also added that the retail industry, which has been hit by the lockdown, is still awaiting fiscal aid and policy support to survive this pandemic.

The government on Friday announced that a "limited" lockdown, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in force for another two weeks throughout the country from May 4 but some activities would be allowed after classifying areas into Red, Orange and Green zones. However, limited number of activities will remain prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone as - travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road, running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training hospitality services, cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes.

Industrial establishments in urban areas including Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control have been permitted. Shops in urban areas, for non-essential goods, are not allowed in malls, markets and market complexes. However, all standalone (single) shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential.

E-Commerce activities in the Red Zones are permitted only in respect of essential goods. and private offices can operate with up to 33 per cent strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home..

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

