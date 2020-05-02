Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong-Sena and BJP trade barbs over IFSC HQ going to Gujarat

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 19:55 IST
Cong-Sena and BJP trade barbs over IFSC HQ going to Gujarat
"The central government's decision to locate the IFSC to Gujarat is disappointing and is being done to reduce Mumbai's stature. The Centre should reconsider its decision," tweeted state Congress chief and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat. Image Credit: ANI

The Union government's decision to set up the headquarters of the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gandhinagar instead of Mumbai led to a verbal spat between ruling Congress and Shiv Sena and the opposition BJP in Maharashtra on Saturday. While the two ruling alliance partners alleged that it was an attempt to lessen Mumbai's stature, the state BJP claimed that Congress-led governments did nothing to get IFSC in Mumbai when they ruled in Maharashtra earlier.

"The central government's decision to locate the IFSC to Gujarat is disappointing and is being done to reduce Mumbai's stature. The Centre should reconsider its decision," tweeted state Congress chief and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat. Mumbai was the financial capital of the country, he said, questioning the "silence" of Maharashtra BJP leaders on the issue.

Shiv Sena leader and Industries Minister Subhash Desai said it would be natural to have the IFSC in Mumbai, which is known globally for its "financial might". "Mumbai has BSE, NSE, RBI, SEBI, headquarters of banks and financial companies, offices of top international companies and Mumbai is an International Financial Centre," he said.

Mumbai South MP and Sena leader Arvind Sawant claimed that he had appealed to the Centre against setting up the IFSC in Gujarat, but his plea was ignored. School Education Minister and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad tweeted: "Mumbai is again robbed of its opportunity to become an IFSC destination due to special biased love of our Prime minister for Gujarat. PM is for the country or just for one state?" But BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the Centre's decision.

"Some people have selective memory when they want to blame everything on the Narendra Modi government," he tweeted. When IFSC was first mooted, Modi, then Gujarat chief minister, began work to bring it to his state while Congress-led government in Maharashtra made no move, he alleged.

"The headquarters is announced at Gandhinagar because it is the only functional IFSC. Those who are beating the chest now were in power from 2007 to 2014 and did nothing for Mumbai IFSC," he said. Fadnavis, however, added that "Mumbai had a natural IFSC eco-system and it can still become an IFSC if Maharashtra govt desires".

Then Union finance minister Arun Jaitley had said the government was mulling if there could be two IFSCs, he said. The Maharashtra government (led by him) then sent a report on how they can coexist and it is still under consideration, Fadnavis claimed.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

JD Gaming comes from behind to win LPL spring title

JD Gaming took a 3-2 victory over Top Esports to win Chinas League of Legends Pro League spring split on Saturday. Top Esports, the fourth seed after round-robin play, lost the first map, won the next two and had match point to claim their ...

PM must lay out lockdown-exit plan, roadmap to fight corona, bring economy back on track: Cong

The Congress on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must come forward and address the countrymen to enlighten them on the way ahead in dealing with the coronavirus and economic situation. Asking when the lockdown will finally end, Co...

Assam to open its borders with other NE states from Sunday

The Assam government will open its borders with other northeastern states from Sunday to allow stranded people to return to their homes, Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. However, Assam residents stranded in Sikkim will not be allow...

Soccer training goes on at Cologne despite positive tests

Colognes players are continuing to train despite the three positive tests for coronavirus at the club that have unsettled the German soccer leagues restart plans. Cologne said Friday that three people had tested positive but didnt name them...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020