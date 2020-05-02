Devotees join JKYog's 24-hour long online Mahayajna from across the world

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): JKYog and Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas hosted a 24-hour long unique mahayajna on April 25 for relief from coronavirus. On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya from Saturday to Sunday. Meanwhile, hundreds of devotees from across the world participated in the mahayajna organized against the pandemic. The event was kicked off from the world headquarters of JKYog, Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas after performing pooja (rituals) by Pt Kaushik Kumar Purohit and Aarti sung by Shree Radha Krishna of Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas devotee group.

This was followed by continuous chanting of the Maha Mantra by devotees from different Satsang centers across the USA and Texas in Canada, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Colorado, New Jersey, Arizona, California, Florida and Indiana. Several people were eagerly awaiting this online event given the emotional impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Maha Mantra chanting keeps my mind focused," shared Prasanna Seshadri from California, one of several people who attended the online Maha Mantra Kirtan Mahayajna event. Of special note were, the seamless organization and coordination by the JKYog volunteers throughout the US to make the entire online event a complete success and the ecstatic and blissful chanting that mesmerized all attendees.

"We have been participating in the Maha Mantra Mahayajna and we are absolutely relishing the divine bliss," shared Madhan Thirukonda and Durgha Nattamai."We are also looking forward to getting rid of the negativity and the anxiety of the past few months!" shared Kaustubh Warty. This special Mahayajna or sacrifice of continuous chanting of the Hare Ram Maha Mantra was performed for world peace and physical, mental and spiritual well-being of all living beings during the coronavirus pandemic. The event was telecast live internationally through #JKYogOnline.

Highlights of the event included an exclusive heartwarming and inspiring address on the true spirit of sacrifice or Yajna and its benefits upon the world, by JKYog Founder, Vedic scholar and mind management expert Swami Mukundananda. Swami Mukundananda applauded the selfless efforts of the participants, singers and organizers towards an unprecedented 24-hour online, live non-stop Maha Mantra Kirtan spanning USA and Canada, given the reality of social distancing due to COVID-19. "When you do your duties as incumbent upon you in the spirit of sacrifice, that is the Yajna of a Karm Yogi....The highest yagya is the chanting of the names of God," said Swami Mukundananda.

JKYog and Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas provided the rare opportunity for people the world over to participate in such a sacrifice through continuous Maha Mantra chanting and to benefit from divine blessings. How Akshaya Tritiya Matters in COVID-19 Times

Akshaya means never ending, and traditionally Akshaya Tritiya is good for making charitable donations as any wealth given away on this day is said to multiply. According to Swami Mukundanada, however, the real Vedic significance of Akshaya Tritiya lies in understanding that material wealth is temporary or "Kshaya". This is especially true of the economic crisis following the coronavirus pandemic. People have spent lifetimes building their fortunes and acquiring material capital. Now we are compelled to realize that all the treasures of the world can be snatched away in a moment. On the other hand, inner attributes such as sacrifice, optimism, tolerance, love and humility are everlasting riches. To become truly rich on Akshaya Tritiya, we thus need to prioritize the inner wealth for ourselves that will be permanent and continue with us lifelong in addition to benefiting the community.

There is a story from the Mahabharat highlighting the importance of sacrifice on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. The Akshaya Patra of the Pandavas

When the Pandavas were exiled to the forest, they received several visits from statesmen, due to which Draupadi (the wife of the Pandavas) exhausted the limited supply of food to cater to the needs of guests. One day Lord Krishna happened to visit with his retinue. Finding Draupadi weeping, the Lord learnt that even her rice pot was empty. He asked Draupadi to look closely again - she found a single grain of rice. Lord Krishna ate that grain saying that even a single grain of rice when offered with love and humility to the Lord, is enough to satiate the whole universe. Thus, on that day no one felt hungry, saving Draupadi embarrassment. Lord Krishna then further bestowed on the Pandavas the "Akshaya Patra" or the vessel that would provide an endless supply of food. The day was commemorated as "Akshaya Tritiya".

The above story highlights the value of selfless sacrifice (yajna) and the importance of growing spiritual wealth to become better persons on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. #JKYogOnline Programs for Self-Transformation

JKYog has completely revolutionized the spiritual movement with free online events, freely distributing spiritual knowledge and tools for inner bliss. Several capable and knowledgeable JKYog volunteers work hard behind the scenes to prepare material and activities covering diverse spiritual topics, to coordinate the class schedules and to send reminders round the clock. Hundreds of people (and still counting) across the world from USA to Qatar to India to Singapore have been deeply inspired by these free online sessions, like the Maha Mantra Kirtan Mahayajna. With flexible schedules, encouraging and knowledgeable instructors, a wide online community of supportive participants, and plenty of sessions to choose from, you can start developing new skills, habits, and routines for a happy, healthy and successful life.

