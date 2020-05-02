Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special train carrying around 1,200 students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota reaches Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-05-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 22:23 IST
Special train carrying around 1,200 students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota reaches Jharkhand

A special train from Rajasthan's Kota, carrying around 1,200 students belonging to Jharkhand, reached the Hatia railway station in Ranchi on Saturday, a senior railway official said. The train entered the platform at 7.05 pm, Divisional Railway Manager of Ranchi Neeraj Ambast said.

These students were stranded in Kota due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. Earlier this week, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the states to ferry migrant labourers, students and tourists back home in buses or special trains. Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray, Senior Superintendent of Police Anish Gupta and other officials were present at the station to receive the students.

The officials welcomed them with flowers, food packets and water. Over 300 students from Ranchi were among those who returned by the train.

"It is a happy moment," a girl said as she struggled to hold back tears. Shreya, a student from Ramgarh, got emotional after getting off the train. "I am very happy. I was confident that our (state) government will bring us back," she said.

Shreya said when other students started leaving Kota and she was stranded amid the uncertainty, it was a "devastating feeling". "But our teachers were very supportive, she said.

A woman, who returned from Kota with her son, broke down after getting off the train, but said it was tears of joy after returning home. The students headed towards the buses waiting outside the station, which will take them to their respective districts or neighbourhoods in Ranchi.

"I thank our Chief Minister Hemant Soren...we will achieve for what we went away from the state," said another student. Sujan Kumar, a student, said he got frustrated and depressed in Kota as tension was mounting.

"Now I feel glad," he said. "When I boarded the train around 10 am in Kota, I heaved a sigh of relief as I will be back home. There was no problem during the journey," said another student.

Gupta said the students were briefed about staying in home-quarantine and the preventive measures in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines. Chief Minister Hemant Soren said it was the responsibility of his government to ensure the well-being of the students.

He said after a preliminary screening, the students would be dropped at their homes. Asking the parents and students not to worry, the chief minister said the screening would be done at a hospital and if any COVID-19 symptoms were found, then only other processes would be adopted.

Over 1,200 migrant workers arrived at the Hatia station from Telangana on a special train late Friday night. Meanwhile, an official statement said the Karnataka government has launched a portal -- sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in -- and the people of Jharkhand stranded in the southern state can upload their details on the website.

The governments of Jharkhand and Karnataka would take appropriate steps to bring back the migrants, it said..

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Set up facilities for COVID-19 testing: Assam minister to pvt hospitals

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Saturday urged private hospitals to set up facilities for COVID-19 testing to meet the rising need due to the arrival of stranded people from outside the state. The need for testing will increase ma...

Winstrike, Team Spirit stay hot at Road to Rio - CIS

Winstrike Team and Team Spirit remained unbeaten on Saturday in Group A play of the ESL One Road To Rio -- Commonwealth of Independent States region. Winstrike Team 2-0 recorded victories in the first and third maps to post a 2-1 victory ov...

Lawyers: Egypt filmmaker who mocked president dies in prison

An Egyptian filmmaker detained without trial for over two years for making a music video that mocked President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi died on Saturday at a maximum-security prison complex, two rights lawyers said. Attorney Ahmed el-Khwaga sa...

20 apprehended in connection with stone-pelting at security personnel in Assam

Twenty persons were apprehended on Saturday in connection with an incident of stone-pelting at security personnel that left four of them injured in Assams Lakhimpur district, police said on Saturday. At least five persons, including four se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020