Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal warrior pays musical ode to co-workers for producing fuel in trying times

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 11:53 IST
Coal warrior pays musical ode to co-workers for producing fuel in trying times

When the country rang bells, blew conches and clapped to express appreciation for medical staff and other COVID-19 warriors, a middle-aged miner thought about paying tribute to his brave co-workers as well. Nitin Gupta, an overman with Coal India-arm SECL, penned the lyrics and sang a song titled 'Humse sara jag chalta' (this world runs because of coal miners), and posted the video on social media. Gupta, who sings and composes music in his spare time, said he wanted to highlight the spirit of coal miners like him who are working dauntlessly in these trying times to produce coal and keep the nation's power plants running. "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to the citizens to clap and applaud those at the forefront of combating the virus, like doctors, a thought crossed my mind that no one is talking about coal warriors who are also working round-the-clock at this time when most of the citizens in the country are at home.

"So I decided that I will write a song and sing it so that the common people can also know that coal miners are no less than the other warriors who are working in this difficult time, like doctors and police personnel," Gupta said over phone. His four-and-a-half-year old daughter Swarnashree also joined him in extending thanks to the miners at the fag end of the video.

No sooner did he release the video on social media, he became the talk of his town Ambikapur, in Chhattisgarh. "As this is an era of social media, my video reached many through WhatApp as well as Facebook," he said.

The video garnered around 85,000 likes on Facebook, he added. "On Twitter too I had posted my video, tagging Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi. But unfortunately, the minister has not responded," Gupta said, sounding a tad dejected. However, Gupta said he was delighted when CEO of Adani Enterprises-Natural Resources Ltd, Vinay Prakash Goel, shared his video and tweeted,"...a heartening moment for the entire coal fraternity. Well sung, Nitin. Kudos to the spirit of miners who continue to work in the coal mines to ensure powerplants get the fuel to continue producing electricity." Gupta's gruelling eight-hour shifts in mines have not deterred him from pursuing his passion and he has written around 200 songs till date. The avid singer's musical journey does not end here, and he is almost done with another video which he plans to release post the lockdown. Through this song, he will appeal to the people to take the required precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Please don't flout the rules and don't feel totally free as the virus has not been eradicated from the country," Gupta will be seen telling people in the video..

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Deeply disturbing and painful: Rajnath on killing of 5 security personnel in Kashmir

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described as deeply disturbing and painful the killing of five security personnel including two senior Army officers, a colonel and a major, in an anti-terror operation in the Handwara area of north ...

CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed after staff found COVID-19 positive

The headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF here has been sealed after a personal staff of a senior officer tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. A personal secretary of a Special Director General SD...

UPDATE 2-Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday said the United States capacity to withstand crises provides a silver lining as it combats the coronavirus, even as he acknowledged that the global pandemic could significantly damage the econ...

Camila Cabello offers chance to be in her next music video for charity

Singer Camila Cabello is giving one lucky fan the opportunity to make an appearance in her next music video as part of the All-In Challenge. The Havana hitmaker is the latest Hollywood personality to join the charity initiative, which aims ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020