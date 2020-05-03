Left Menu
ITC ltd ramps up production to meet demand for sanitisers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-05-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 15:57 IST
ITC ltd ramps up production to meet demand for sanitisers

Fast moving consumer goods major ITC Ltd has ramped up personal care production to meet the demand for sanitisers. The company which retails Savlon range of sanitisers, has stepped up production at the facility in Himachal Pradesh to produce an additional 1.25 lakh litres.

It also has slashed prices of Savlon sanitisers and working overnight to make sure the new stocks reached the market, ITC Ltd told PTI. On essential commodities, the company said its supply chain right from sourcing to production were working 'tirelessly' to ensure that there was no shortage or unavailability of goods.

"ITC has also been working closely with government authorities and local administration to ensure manufacturing and distribution of essential commodities continue uninterrupted..," it said. ITC said the Agri-Business division was leveraging institutional capabilities and other structural advantages to explore the options of engaging farmer network and initiating purchase of farm produce with help from government authorities.

The Agri-Business was also leveraging mobile technologies like ITC e-Choupal 4.0 and local field staff strength to ensure continuity of farming on best practices. The company said it has earmarked Rs 150 crore as contingency fund to address and manage the challenges arising out of the adversity.

The fund would be utilised primarily to provide relief to vulnerable and most needy sections of society who were severely impacted by the pandemic, it said.PTI VIJ ROH ROH.

