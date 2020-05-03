Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka Resident Commissioner Nilaya Mitash posted at ADB

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 16:08 IST
Karnataka Resident Commissioner Nilaya Mitash posted at ADB

Nilaya Mitash, a Karnataka cadre IAS officer of the 1991 batch, has been posted at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as principal operations coordination specialist, according to an official order.

He was working as Resident Commissioner of Karnataka in the national capital. The state government has relieved him from the current post to take up the long-term foreign assignment at ADB headquartered in Philippines

"The officer is relieved from the state government with effect from May 4, 2020, (afternoon) to enable him to report in ADB," said an order issued by the state government.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast PM flies to France for medical checks

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the ruling partys candidate in Octobers presidential election, has flown to France for medical checks, the presidency said on Sunday.The brief statement said Gon Coulibaly left on Saturday bu...

Soccer-Germany's interior minister backs Bundesliga restart

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Sunday backed a possible restart for the Bundesliga season this month without spectators as the government prepares for a key meeting next week. Although Bundesliga clubs have returned to training ...

Lockdown 3.0 begins tomorrow with 'considerable relaxations'; some curbs to continue

The third phase of the countrywide lockdown begins Monday with considerable relaxations, but curbs will continue in containment areas so that the gains achieved so far in the fight against COVID-19 are not squandered away, officials said Su...

CIL shifts gears to overburden removal as coal demand slumps

Coal India has shifted its focus to overburden removal -- the process of removing the top soil and rock to expose coal seams in its open cast mines --as the power sector, a major consumer of the dry fuel, has witnessed almost 30 per cent dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020