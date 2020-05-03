Karnataka Resident Commissioner Nilaya Mitash posted at ADB

Nilaya Mitash, a Karnataka cadre IAS officer of the 1991 batch, has been posted at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as principal operations coordination specialist, according to an official order.

He was working as Resident Commissioner of Karnataka in the national capital. The state government has relieved him from the current post to take up the long-term foreign assignment at ADB headquartered in Philippines

"The officer is relieved from the state government with effect from May 4, 2020, (afternoon) to enable him to report in ADB," said an order issued by the state government.