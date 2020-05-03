NRI businessman Adeeb Ahamed appointed trustee of KBF board

The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) has appointed UAE-based Malayali businessman Adeeb Ahamed as a trustee in its board, seven months ahead of the fifth edition of Indias biggest contemporary art festival. Ahamed, a native of Thrissur, runs the LuLu Financial Group in Abu Dhabi and is also managing director of its retail arm Tablez and hospitality investment arm 'Twenty14 Holdings.' KBF founder president Bose Krishnamachari, while announcing the appointment through a statement, spoke of Ahamed's "active interest in art and culture," adding he "brings to the table a plethora of ideas and experience as a global businessman." "It is important that young business leaders be part of the cultural landscape.

Were glad that we could bring on board someone like Mr Ahamed, who shares our vision as an institution," said Krishnamachari, who was the co-curator of the first Kochi- Muziris Biennale (KMB) in 2012. The new trustee described KMB as "a great cultural ambassador for Kerala" down the years.

"It has extended beyond just art and has given rise to multiple opportunities in the service sector," he said. The previous edition of KMB spanned 108 days, featuring 94 artist projects in ten venues of Kochi city and earning 6.2 lakh footfalls.