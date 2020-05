BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA:

* COMPANY HAS NOW REACHED AN AGREEMENT (IN WRITING) WITH LARGEST NAS07 BONDHOLDERS WHICH WILL PROVIDE AN IMPROVEMENT ON NAS07 AND NAS08 BONDHOLDERS

* AGREEMENT IS SO THAT POST-CONVERSION BONDS MAY BE INCREASED BY UP TO 38% OF POST-CONVERSION BONDS (COMPARED TO 20% EARLIER) BASED ON VALUATIONS OF GATWICK SLOTS AS SET OUT IN ATTACHED SUMMONS.

* COMPANY HAS DISCUSSED CHANGES WITH AD-HOC GROUP OF CB BONDHOLDERS WHICH HAVE EXPRESSED SUPPORT TO ADJUSTMENTS.

* COMPANY WILL GET RE-CONFIRMATION FROM CB BONDHOLDERS THROUGH WRITTEN RESOLUTIONS AND/OR MEETING WITHOUT CHANGES TO TERMS AS APPROVED ON 1 MAY 2020.

* FOR AVOIDANCE OF DOUBT, NAS08 WILL GET SAME IMPROVEMENT AS NAS07. NO BONDHOLDER MEETING WILL BE SUMMONED FOR NAS09.

* THANKS TO CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE AND NEGOTIATIONS WITH BONDHOLDERS AND OTHER STAKEHOLDERS, I AM PLEASED TO CONFIRM THAT WE HAVE REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH BONDHOLDERS.

* OUR MAIN PRIORITY NOW IS TO REACH AN AGREEMENT WITH LESSORS PRIOR TO EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON MONDAY MAY 4

* WE ARE NOW ONE STEP CLOSER TO GETTING ACCESS TO STATE LOAN GUARANTEES THAT ARE CRUCIAL TO GETTING THROUGH THIS CRISIS