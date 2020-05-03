Five trains from Kerala ferry guest workers to Bihar

Thiruvananthapuram, May 3 (PTI): At least 5,700 stranded guest workers from Bihar were taken in five non-stop trains to their state from various railway stations in Kerala on Sunday. Two trains from Ernakulam to Baruni and Muzaffarpur and one from Thrissur to Darbangaleft the state this evening, Railway sources said.

Two trains from Kozhikode and Kannur left forKatihar andSaharsa in Bihar respectively, they said. Each train carried only 1,140 passengers and followed COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing.

Masks, sanitisers and soaps were given to the passengers to ensure they maintain personal hygiene, the sources said. On May 2, an equal number of stranded workers from Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand were taken to their respective states from different railways stations in Kerala.

The trains left from Tirur, Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Aluva. Among them around 1,100 workers left from the state capital to Hatia in Jharkhand.

On Friday, a train had left from Aluva near Kochi for Odisha with 1,110 passengers..