Left Menu
Development News Edition

Experience Commerce Builds A Smarter Place to Learn with Lenovo India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 09:31 IST
Experience Commerce Builds A Smarter Place to Learn with Lenovo India
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Lenovo)

Boots up a platform designed to match volunteer teachers with deserving students Taking up the cause of education championed by Lenovo India, Experience Commerce, an agency for digital business, was entrusted with the task of design & development of the Technology Platform that would facilitate recruitment of volunteer teachers and matching them with deserving students. The teacher shortage is a known problem in India and there have been many campaigns to increase awareness on the topic. Experience Commerce brought a nuanced view of the problem to the table when designing the solution. Drawing upon the insight that the problem of shortage is exacerbated with a lack of teacher attention to learner behavior, the Agency hit upon the idea to profile students and teachers; then use fuzzy logic-based matching to increase the chances of a successful outcome from a learning session.

smarter, the smart profiling engine is a delight to use as it builds teacher profile in minutes. Using a very minimal design technique the interface is a breeze to use for audiences at different levels of digital maturity and keeps the fun alive using emotion icons at every step of the way. After running through the potential list of teachers when matching a student, the algorithm shortlists just three (3) profiles who are most likely to succeed. The student picks the teacher of her choice and commits to the first lesson. Available in six different languages along with curated links and content on the course material, the platform seeks to serve as a gateway for volunteers looking to teach, and students hungry to find teachers in the real world who they can relate to.

Commenting on this launch, Mr. Sandip Maiti, CEO & Co-Founder, Experience Commerce said: "Lenovo SmarterED is a great example of how you can use smart technology to solve a specific problem. This campaign was less about communication for us, and more about delivering material value to the real stakeholders - the deserving student. The design was thus very important to this project since we needed to appeal to a wide section of audiences while recruiting across different strata of our society. The entire campaign production was done in an agile and innovative manner, with the entire team working from home under the COVID lockdown." Mr. Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer (India and South Asia) at Lenovo said: "In Experience Commerce, we found a great partner to bring our idea to life. I was amazed by the simplicity and elegance of their design. They always had the user at the heart with the mobile-first interface coupled with the breezy intuitive experience". This voluntary education enabling platform is launched on behalf of Lenovo India in partnership with eVidyaloka, an NGO that believes in facilitating better learning experiences and quality education for rural India.

Please find the link to the platform here: Lenovo SmarterEd About Experience Commerce A part of Cheil Group Company, Experience Commerce works with leading enterprises to engage and connect with Digital-first consumers, channel and retail partners. In business for over 12 years, the agency helps design intelligent businesses that connect humanly with the world. Using an innovative approach to connect brand assets with content and commerce platforms, their solutions enable the transformation of the entire marketing ecosystem. It offers the perfect blend of creative imagination, digital media, and analytical intelligence under the verticals of Brand Communication, Digital Business, and Media & Marketing.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar up, Asian stocks slip as U.S. pins blame for virus on China

The dollar inched higher, stock markets struggled for traction and oil dropped on Monday as a U.S.-China spat over the origin of the coronavirus put the brakes on optimism about an economic re-start as countries around the world ease restri...

Players fixed before me, even after me, should've got a second chance: Asif

Tainted former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif says he wasnt the first nor would be the last to have indulged in spot-fixing and should have been treated better by his countrys Cricket Board, which gave everyone a second chance except for him....

India lodges protest with Pakistan for its efforts to bring "material change" in Pak-occupied territories and asks it to vacate them: MEA.

India lodges protest with Pakistan for its efforts to bring material change in Pak-occupied territories and asks it to vacate them MEA....

KareXpert Telemedicine Empowered Sancheti Hospital Amid Lock-down

GURUGRAM, India, May 4, 2020 PRNewswire -- KareXpert Technologies, a Reliance Jio funded digital healthcare platform provider enabled Telemedicine services for Sancheti Hospital in just 24hrs. Hospitals can start their free Telemedicine ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020