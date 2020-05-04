Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manufacturing output plummets amid COVID-19 lockdown

There was an unprecedented contraction in Indian manufacturing output during April amid the national lockdown restrictions to help stem the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) which in turn led to widespread business closures.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 11:47 IST
Manufacturing output plummets amid COVID-19 lockdown
IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets. Image Credit: ANI

There was an unprecedented contraction in Indian manufacturing output during April amid the national lockdown restrictions to help stem the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) which in turn led to widespread business closures. In an environment of severely reduced demand, the new business collapsed at a record pace and firms sharply reduced their staff numbers. Meanwhile, both input costs and output prices were lowered markedly as suppliers and manufacturers themselves offered discounts in an attempt to secure orders.At 27.4 in April, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI fell from 51.8 in March. The latest reading pointed to the sharpest deterioration in business conditions across the sector since data collection began over 15 years ago.

The decline in operating conditions was partially driven by an unprecedented contraction in output. Panellists often attributed lower production to temporary factory closures that were triggered by restrictive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. Amid widespread business closures, demand conditions were severely hampered in April. New orders fell for the first time in two-and-a-half years and at the sharpest rate in the survey's history, far outpacing that seen during the global financial crisis.

Total new business received little support from international markets in April, as new export orders tumbled. Following the first reduction since October 2017 during March, foreign sales fell at a quicker rate in the latest survey period. Deteriorating demand conditions saw manufacturers drastically cut back staff numbers in April. The reduction in employment was the quickest in the survey's history. There was a similar trend in purchasing activity with firms cutting input buying at a record pace.

Eliot Kerr, Economist at IHS Markit, said after making it through March relatively unscathed, the Indian manufacturing sector felt the full force of the coronavirus pandemic in April. "In the latest survey period, record contractions in output, new orders and employment pointed to a severe deterioration in demand conditions. Meanwhile, there was evidence of unprecedented supply-side disruption, with input delivery times lengthening to the greatest extent since data collection began in March 2005."

There was a hint of positivity when looking at firms' 12-month outlooks, with sentiment towards future activity rebounding from March's record low, he said. "The degree of optimism remained well below the historical average." The IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI is compiled from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 manufacturers. The panel is stratified by detailed sector and company workforce size, based on contributions to GDP.

IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Indian women's hockey team raises Rs 20 lakh to help people affected by COVID-19

The Indian womens hockey team has raised funds to the tune of Rs 20 lakh to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemicThe Indian team raised the money through an 18-day fitness challenge, which concluded on May 3 and resulted in raisin...

Kazakh president names deputy chief of staff a Senate deputy

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named his deputy chief of staff, Maulen Ashimbayev, a Senate deputy on Monday, replacing Dariga Nazarbayeva, who has served as the speaker of the upper house.The Senate is yet to elect a new speaker an...

Kuwait says police 'control' rioting Egyptian workers

Police in Kuwait dispelled a riot by stranded Egyptians unable to return home amid the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said early Monday, the first reported sign of unrest from the regions vast population of foreign workers who have lost ...

Norwegian Air's shareholders to vote on pivotal rescue plan

Norwegian Airs shareholders began a pivotal meeting on Monday to vote on a plan to convert debt into equity and raise more cash that could determine whether the budget carrier survives the coronavirus pandemic.The airline has won strong sup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020