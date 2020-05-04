Left Menu
German bond yields rise ahead of court ruling on bond purchases

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 16:44 IST
German bond yields rose on Monday as unease about a German constitutional court ruling on the legality of central bank bond purchases outweighed worries about the economic outlook.

Analysts said the ruling, due on Tuesday, from the German constitutional court on whether the European Central Bank's expanded bond-buying scheme was in breach of German constitutional law was unnerving investors. While it was unlikely the court would rule against German bond purchases - and it has backed the scheme in previous rulings - investors were on high alert for anything that could alter the ECB's massive stimulus scheme that has kept a lid on government borrowing costs.

Daniel Lenz, a strategist at DZ Bank, said there was "some uncertainty" ahead of the decision and together with profit taking after German yields hit 1-1/2 month lows last week, it had pushed German yields higher on Monday. The German 10-year yield rose 3 basis points to -0.553% . Other core yields, such as in France, were up by similar amounts.

German yields fell to 1-1/2 month lows last Thursday after the ECB held off from announcing any new big policies. With equity prices falling as a more cautious tone spread across markets, bond investors were also in a risk averse mood even as more countries relaxed restrictions introduced to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Underlining the scale of the economic hit from the lockdowns, a series of Purchasing Managers' Indexes from IHS Markit across Europe and Asia published on Monday fell deeper into contraction last month, with many diving to record lows and others hitting levels last not seen since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis. "People know and realise that this economic recovery will take time," said Lenz at DZ Bank.

Concerns about another growing trade spat between the United States and China over the coronavirus crisis also weighed on investor sentiment at the start of the week. Unicredit analysts said it was "inevitable that there will be some elevated volatility" in euro zone bond markets this week with the German court ruling and two ratings agencies publishing their decision on Friday on whether to change the rating they give Italian government debt.

Italian bond yields headed higher as more investors sold following last week's ECB meeting, with the 10-year yield up 3 basis points to 1.807%. Earlier it had risen towards a one-week high. Other peripheral debt yields also rose. The Spanish 10-year bond yield climbed 6 basis points to 0.863% while the 10-year Portuguese bond yield widened by 7 bps, to 0.893% .

