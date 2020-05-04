Left Menu
CIL upgrading relief measures, medical facilities for its workmen: CMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 16:53 IST
Coal India chief Pramod Agrawal said the company is upgrading its relief measures and medical facilities for employees, and that no compromise would be made with regard to their health and security. "We are passing through testing times in the face of a raging novel coronavirus pandemic, a situation that is new in its challenge to us. Yet, our miners and workmen displaying a rare bravery in the face of severe adversity are labouring hard and continue to produce coal meeting the country's energy demand, by adhering to all safety precautions and contributing to government's efforts.

"The company is ceaselessly upgrading its relief measures and medical facilities for their health and welfare," the chairman and managing director of CIL said in its latest message to his workmen. Agrawal said safety, health and well-being of Coal India Ltd's (CIL) workmen take precedence over all other aspects for the company.

"No compromise whatsoever is accommodated when it comes to miners' security and protection," he added. He said that Coal India miners toil under extremely adverse conditions, braving the nature's elements, as frontline soldiers in expanding the energy frontiers and securing the fuel requirement of the country.

Coal lndia, he said, is a labour-intensive company and our miners and skilled workers are our most-prized assets. "I, on behalf of the Coal India family, salute all our coal miners, labourers and workmen for their resoluteness, commitment and indomitable national spirit," he said.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's total coal output..

