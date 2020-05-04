Left Menu
KVIC mulls legal action against cos selling 'fake' PPE kits using 'Khadi India' brand name

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 18:37 IST
KVIC mulls legal action against cos selling 'fake' PPE kits using 'Khadi India' brand name

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Monday said it is contemplating legal action against companies selling personal protective equipment kits by fraudulently using 'Khadi India' brand name. The KVIC clarified that it has, so far, not launched any PPE kits in the market and said fake equipment are being sold in the name of Khadi India product, saying that the act is "totally incorrect and misleading".

"The fake PPE kits manufactured by one Delhi-based 'Nichia Corporation' were brought to the notice of Deputy CEO, KVIC, Satya Narayana, who informed that KVIC has not launched any PPE kit or outsourced it to any private agency," the KVIC said. It must be clarified that KVIC specifically uses double-twisted hand-spun, hand-woven khadi fabric for its products and hence, the kits made of non-woven material like polyester and polypropylene are neither khadi products nor KVIC-approved products, it stated.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the commission has developed a PPE kit made of khadi fabric which is at various levels of testing. "So far we have not launched khadi PPE kits in the market. Selling PPE kits fraudulently in the name of 'Khadi India' is illegal. At the same time, they pose a grave risk to the safety of our doctors, diagnostic and paramedic staff who are dealing with cases of corona disease on a routine basis," Saxena said, adding that the KVIC was contemplating legal action against such fraudsters. PTI RSN MKJ MKJ

