Left Menu
Development News Edition

Industry should focus on innovation to convert knowledge into wealth: Gadkari

The Union Minister mentioned that there is a need to focus on export enhancement as well as import substitution to replace foreign imports with domestic production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:08 IST
Industry should focus on innovation to convert knowledge into wealth: Gadkari
The Minister recalled that the Government of Japan has offered a special package to its industries for taking out Japanese investments from China and move elsewhere. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari today informed that Ministry is working on bringing out an Agro MSME Policy which will focus on entrepreneurship development in rural, tribal, agricultural and forest areas for manufacturing products using local raw material.

He was speaking during meetings held via video conferencing with the representatives of SME Chamber of India, SME Export Promotion Council and representatives of beauty and wellness industry on the impact of COVID-19 on MSMEs.

Shri Gadkari called upon the industry that it is needed to be ensured by industries that necessary preventive measures are taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He emphasized on the usage of PPE (Masks, sanitizer etc.) and advised to maintain social distancing norms during business operations.

The Union Minister mentioned that there is a need to focus on export enhancement as well as import substitution to replace foreign imports with domestic production.

He added that industry should focus more on innovation, entrepreneurship, science and technology, research skill and experiences to convert the knowledge into wealth.

The Minister recalled that the Government of Japan has offered a special package to its industries for taking out Japanese investments from China and move elsewhere. He opined that it is an opportunity for India which should be grabbed.

He further emphasized that work on the new alignment of Delhi-Mumbai Green Express Highway has already started, and this is an opportunity for the industry to make future investments in industrial clusters, logistics parks equipped with state-of-art technology. He opined that there is a need to expand the horizon of industrial cluster in areas other than metro cities and urged industries for participation.

Shri Gadkari suggested to the wellness and beauty industry to encourage the use of Indian Ayurvedic products instead of imported products. The Minister informed that the Ministry of MSME has signed an MoU with AYUSH Ministry to promote the AYUSH sector through various schemes of Ministry of MSMEs in the areas of training, skilling, handholding and entrepreneurship development. He also advised that members of the wellness and beauty industry should register under MSME so that they could benefit from various schemes of the Ministry of MSME.

During interactions, the representatives expressed concerns regarding various challenges being faced by various MSMEs amid COVID-19 pandemic along with few suggestions and requested support from the government to keep the sector afloat.

Some of the major issues highlighted and the suggestions given included: a further extension of the moratorium, payment of salaries to workers during lockdown from their ESI and Provident Fund, a helpline for MSMEs, strengthening access to finance etc.

Shri Gadkari responded to the questions from representatives and assured all possible help from the government. He informed that he would take up the issues with related departments. He mentioned said that all stakeholders must adopt an integrated approach to come over the crisis and urged the industry to have a positive attitude during this time to tide over this crisis.​

(With Input from PIB)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen kill 9 police in recaptured, but unruly south Syria

Unknown gunmen killed nine Syrian policemen on Monday in a southern village close to the border with Jordan, state media and an opposition war monitor said. The attack occurred in the province of Daraa where Syrias anti-government uprising ...

Soccer-La Liga training to resume this week with season restart in June

Soccer clubs in Spains top two divisions will return to individual training this week for the first time since activity was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, while organisers will aim to re-start the season in June, La Liga said on Mo...

Chaos as liquor shops open after 40 days -- and some close again

Liquor shops in large parts of India reopened after almost 40 days on Monday and were shut again in several places as thousands of anxious tipplers broke social distancing protocol and some even coconuts in their eagerness to end the prol...

UPDATE 1-Apple launches new MacBook Pro

Apple Inc AAPL.O on Monday launched an updated version of its MacBook Pro, with modified keyboards as the laptop line had faced criticism for typing-related problems, while boosting performance and adding storage.Apple said httppdf.reuters....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020