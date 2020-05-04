Left Menu
Bolt launches courier delivery service in Africa amid COVID-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 04-05-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 22:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@boltapp)

Transportation platform company, Bolt has launched a courier delivery service. The ride-hailing app formerly known as Taxify has introduced its 'Bolt Business Delivery' in its currents markets in Africa and Europe.

The service connects vendors with couriers listed on the Bolt app. Ola Akinnusi, the Bolt Country Manager in Kenya, had this to say.

"We launched Bolt Business Delivery to leverage our experience in operations and logistics. We would like to make use of our technology and the large network of drivers we have across Kenya during this time, "said Akinnusi.

According to the Bolt Blog,

  • Vendors are required to upload deliveries in batches or key-in the details.
  • Users can schedule for the goods to be collected up to 48 hours in advance or opt for an immediate pick-up.
  • Traders will also be able to track the movement of goods in real-time. This ends with the customer getting SMS notification about the estimated delivery time and the details of the sender.

The service can be used by all kinds of businesses, to facilitate all kinds of delivery. Ranging from delivery of essentials like groceries to household items, LPG, pharmaceutical products.

It will also help any business that needs a delivery service that can cover the last mile, manage item returns, and handle multiple drop-offs.

In Africa, Bolt serves five markets, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana. In Kenya, products include a Boda Boda and tuk-tuk hailing services.

