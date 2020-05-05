Left Menu
Esports stars join 14-league COVID-19 tribute

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 00:13 IST
Several esports stars are among the players from 14 professional sports leagues participating in "The Real Heroes Project" to honor healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives from Activision Blizzard Esports and Electronic Arts join colleagues from the ATP, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, USGA, WNBA, WTA and WWE in the initiative announced Monday.

Starting this week, each participating athlete will share a personal message of thanks to his or her local healthcare hero on social media using the hashtag #TheRealHeroes. Athletes will replace their own names on their jerseys or uniforms with the names of their heroes. Activision Blizzard Esports athletes:

--Matthew "Super" Delisi, San Francisco Shock, Overwatch League --Seth "Scump" Abner, Chicago Huntsmen, Call of Duty League

--Li "Liooon" Xiaomeng, Hearthstone Electronic Arts athletes:

--Mohammed "MoAuba" Harkous, reigning FIFA eWorld Cup champion --Mosaad "Msdossary" Aldossary, 2018 FIFA eWorld Cup champion

--Drini "Drini" Gjoka, Madden NFL 19 Bowl champion --Seamus "Young Kiv" Kivlen, Madden NFL 18 Bowl champion

--Eric "Snip3down" Wrona and Bowen "Monsoon" Fuller, Pro Apex Legends Other participants include New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, NASCAR star Kyle Busch and NHL legend Wayne Gretzky.

--Field Level Media

