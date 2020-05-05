Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow drop as Buffett ditches airlines, China tensions flare

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 00:29 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow drop as Buffett ditches airlines, China tensions flare

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones dropped for the third session on Monday following a U.S.-China dispute over the origins of the coronavirus outbreak and a move by billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to dump stakes in major U.S. airlines.

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Southwest Airlines Co and United Airlines Holdings Inc fell between 7% and 10% and were among the biggest decliners on the S&P 500 after Buffett said "the world has changed" for the aviation industry. Shares of Berkshire itself fell 3.0% and weighed on the S&P 500 after the conglomerate posted a record quarterly net loss of nearly $50 billion.

Buffett, whose comments are closely followed by investors, acknowledged at Berkshire's annual meeting on Saturday that the global pandemic could significantly damage the economy and his investments. “His narrative was relatively sober compared to his posture over the years," said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “His comments were relatively cautious compared to what we have heard from him before.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 166.92 points, or 0.7%, to 23,556.77, and the S&P 500 lost 8.36 points, or 0.30%, to 2,822.35. The Nasdaq Composite added 33.18 points, or 0.39%, to 8,638.13, helped by gains in shares of Microsoft and Amazon.

A massive rebound in stocks fueled by monetary and fiscal stimulus has paused in recent days as investors watch whether the number of states easing restrictions designed to stop the outbreak leads to a resurgence in virus cases. A flare-up in U.S.-China tensions presents another challenge to the market. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory. An editorial in China's Global Times said he was "bluffing".

Investors are also digesting a difficult corporate results season. With more than half of S&P 500 companies reporting results so far, first-quarter earnings are expected to have fallen 12.5%, according to Refinitiv data. “There is still a lot of uncertainty, a lot of companies scrapping guidance, and I think that is contributing to the murky environment for equities,” Roland said.

Shares of Tyson Foods Inc tumbled 9.1% after the company said the coronavirus crisis will continue to idle U.S. meat plants and slow production as it reported lower-than-expected earnings and revenue for the quarter. Data on Monday showed new orders for U.S.-made goods suffered a record decline in March and could sink further as disruptions from the coronavirus fracture supply chains and depress exports.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.09-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.53-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 13 new highs and 12 new lows. (Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur and Aurora Ellis)

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

Reliance Industries shares fall over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Plane carrying coronavirus aid crashes in southern Somalia

A plane carrying aid supplies for use in the fight against the coronavirus crashed in Somalias southern Bay region on Monday, killing seven people on board, a security official and the state-run news agency said.State-run Somalia News Agenc...

France's becomes fifth country with more than 25,000 coronavirus deaths

France said the number of deaths from the coronavirus rose above 25,000 on Monday, becoming the fifth country to pass that threshold after the United States, Italy, Britain, and Spain.The daily number of new fatalities also sped up again af...

Bolsonaro picks new top cop after clashing with Brazil Supreme Court

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday picked a new head of the federal police following a Supreme Court decision to block his effort to appoint a family friend - a tactical retreat a day after he and supporters threatened the court i...

Six dead as plane carrying coronavirus aid crashes in Somalia

A plane carrying aid supplies for use in the fight against the coronavirus crashed in Somalia on Monday, killing all six people on board, the Somali transport minister said.He declined to speculate on the cause of the crash, but a former de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020