Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. launches national security probe into power transformer components

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 03:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 03:28 IST
U.S. launches national security probe into power transformer components

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it launched another "Section 232" national security investigation that could lead to new U.S. tariffs on imports of key electrical steel components of power transformers and related goods. The investigation into the imports of transformer laminations and wound cores is partially aimed at protecting the last U.S. manufacturer of grain-oriented electrical steel, AK Steel, recently acquired by Cleveland-Cliffs, which has argued for tariff relief.

"An assured domestic supply of these products enables the United States to respond to large power disruptions affecting civilian populations, critical infrastructure and U.S. defense industrial production capabilities," Commerce said in a statement. Cleveland-Cliffs Chief Executive Lourenco Goncalves in March warned U.S. lawmakers in March that he would be forced to close two AK Steel plants that produce electrical steel with a loss of 1,600 jobs without better protection from imports.

Although the Commerce Department in 2018 imposed 25% tariffs on most steel imports, these did not include partially processed "downstream" components, such as the steel laminations and cores that are installed into transformers and controllers in U.S. plants. Imports of such components from Mexico and Canada using Chinese-made electrical steel have greatly increased in the past two years, keeping the AK plants in Butler, Pennsylvania and Zanesville, Ohio unprofitable, Goncalves said.

The new probe comes as the Trump administration is said to be stepping up efforts to try to shift industrial supply chains away from China as it weighs new tariffs on Chinese goods to punish Beijing for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

Reliance Industries shares fall over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Israel isolates coronavirus antibody in 'significant breakthrough' -minister

Israel has isolated a key coronavirus antibody at its main biological research laboratory, the Israeli defence minister said on Monday, calling the step a significant breakthrough toward a possible treatment for the COVID-19 pandemic. The m...

UPDATE 2-Germany to reopen all shops, allow soccer matches - sources

Germanys state premiers will agree on measures to further ease coronavirus restrictions in a teleconference with Chancellor Angela Merkel scheduled for Wednesday, two people familiar with the preparations told Reuters on Monday. The state p...

Venezuela makes eight new arrests, alleges U.S. supported incursion

Venezuelan authorities said eight people involved in a mercenary incursion were detained on Monday along the countrys coast, adding the suspects were part of a U.S.-backed plot that the government said it foiled a day earlier. The governmen...

WRAPUP 5-Masked and standing apart, the world tiptoes out of lockdown

Italy and the United States were among a slew of countries tentatively easing coronavirus lockdowns on Monday to revive economies as global deaths surpassed a quarter of a million.World leaders and organisations pledged 8 billion to fund a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020