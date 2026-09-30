Telangana CM reaffirms to meet PM, Union Ministers as many times as necessary to resolve state issues

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reaffirmed that he would meet the Prime Minister and Union Ministers as many times as necessary to resolve the state issues. The Chief Minister inaugurated a new district Collectorate office in Karimnagar and held the first review meeting today.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM emphasised that the states and the Centre should move forward with a spirit of mutual cooperation. The Chief Minister remarked that there would be no use of the projects built by spending hundreds of crores of rupees without necessary central approvals. CM Revanth Reddy took a strong dig at the opposition for counting his Delhi visits every time he met the Union ministers and others in New Delhi.

Continuous persuasion with the centre was already drawing good results, and we secured the transfer of 170 acres of defence land for state development within just six months. The centre also granted permission to develop a road passing beneath the Begumpet runway in Hyderabad. “We may have ideological differences, but we should cooperate with each other for the sake of development, " the CM said.

During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy emphasised that the employees should play an important role in delivering the services to the poor. “Whether it is the State Chief Minister or the Prime Minister, earning a good reputation depends on the cooperation of employees”, the Chief Minister appealed to the employees to see their own family members in those who come seeking help in a state of helplessness to the offices in the district.

“This district office should serve to address the grievances of people. Justice will be served to the poor when the employees work hard. We have completed the construction of this office, which had been pending for a long time,” he added. Further, the CM said that “The people's government has been resolving the employees' issues one by one. Let us resolve issues while continuing to provide services to the people and win the people’s trust.” (ANI)