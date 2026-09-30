Congress' Sukhpal Singh Khaira writes to Punjab Governor over alleged misuse of ministerial residences by AAP leaders

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Wednesday wrote to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chandigarh Administrator seeking an inquiry into the alleged misuse and unauthorised occupation of Punjab Government ministerial residences by Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Gayatri Bishnoi. In his letter addressed to the Governor, Khaira alleged that several government accommodations meant for Punjab ministers were being occupied by AAP leaders and office bearers who, according to him, have no official entitlement to such residences.

According to the release, Khaira claimed that AAP leader Manish Sisodia is residing at House No. 960, Sector 39, Chandigarh, which was originally allotted to Punjab Jail Minister Dr Ravjot Singh, while AAP Punjab Observer Gayatri Bishnoi is occupying House No. 961, which was allotted to Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh. "The fact of illegal/unauthorised occupation stands admitted by one Gayatri Bishnoi (AAP Punjab Observer) who posted a video online on Facebook admitting therein that she is currently residing in House No. 961, Sector 39, Chandigarh which stands allotted to Dr Balbir Singh (Health Minister, Punjab)," Khaira said in his letter.

Khaira also listed several other government houses in Sector 39 that he alleged were under unauthorised occupation. The list included House No. 902 occupied by Deepak Chauhan, House No. 905 by Kamal Bansal (Tirath Yatra), House No. 919 by Anurag Kundu, House No. 926 by Satinder Jain, House No. 927 by Adil Ahmed Khan, House No. 928 by Shanty, House No. 921 by Jarnail Singh, House No. 964 by Team Manish Sisodia and House No. 965 by Team of Adil Ahmed Khan, as per the release. He further alleged that 18 rooms at the Circuit House, Sector 39, Chandigarh, were booked.

"It is evident that Official Government residences in Chandigarh are currently being illegally occupied by office-bearers of the Aam Aadmi Party who hold no position of authority within the Punjab Government. Such Illegal occupation raises serious questions on the independent functioning of the Punjab Government," Khaira said. Seeking a time-bound independent inquiry, Khaira requested the Governor to direct authorities to place on record details of each residence, including original allotment orders, names and designations of original allottees, dates of allotment, category or pool under which houses were allotted, competent authority approving allotments, permitted period of occupation, extension or retention orders, and details of present occupants.

He also sought details of rent, licence fee, electricity, water and other government dues payable and recovered from the occupants. "In particular, the entitlement and authority under which Shri Manish Sisodia is occupying House No. 960 and the reported use of House No. 964 by his team may be specifically examined," Khaira said.

"The entitlement and authority under which Ms. Gayatri Bishnoi is occupying House No. 961 may also be specifically verified, including whether the occupation is connected with any officially sanctioned Government assignment and, if so, the precise order and period of such permission," he added. Khaira also sought verification of the alleged use of House No. 965 as an office of the Aam Aadmi Party, stating that if a government residential premises was being used as a political party office without lawful authority, action should be taken under applicable rules.

"The competent authority may also examine whether any of the houses have been sub-let, shared, transferred, occupied by persons other than the authorised allottee, or otherwise used for purposes not permitted under the allotment conditions," he said. The Congress MLA requested that wherever occupation is found to be unauthorised or beyond the period or conditions of valid allotment, the premises should be vacated as per law and applicable licence fee, damages and other government dues should be recovered.

"The authorities may further examine whether any official machinery, security, electricity, water, maintenance or other public expenditure is being incurred in respect of occupants who are not legally entitled to Government accommodation," Khaira said. He also requested that the findings of the inquiry, along with relevant allotment and retention orders, be placed in the public domain in the interest of transparency and accountability in the use of public property.

"Government residences are valuable public assets and are maintained at public expense. Their occupation must therefore be governed by transparent rules and valid orders rather than personal, political or informal arrangements," Khaira said. Khaira, who represents Bholath Assembly constituency and is Chairman of All India Kisan Congress and former Leader of Opposition in Punjab, urged the Governor to have the matter examined by the competent authorities of the Punjab Government and Chandigarh Administration.

"I therefore request Your Excellency, in the capacity of Governor of Punjab-cum-Administrator, Chandigarh, to kindly have the matter examined by the competent authorities of the Punjab Government and Chandigarh Administration and ensure that no person, irrespective of political affiliation or position, is permitted to occupy or use Government accommodation without a valid legal entitlement and written authority," he said. The development comes as allegations surface and parties prepare for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, expected to happen in 2027. However, no official date has been announced.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also conducted searches in the state, with some leaders also questioning the timing of the searches, connecting them to the upcoming election. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, while saying that corruption had taken place across departments under the "Chief Minister's nose", asked why the central agency became active only ahead of elections. (ANI)