Two special flights to begin evacuating Indians from UAE on Thursday

Two special flights to begin evacuating Indians from UAE on ThursdayPTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-05-2020 05:13 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 05:13 IST
Two special flights are set to operate on Thursday to evacuate Indians stranded in the United Arab Emirates due COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Consulate in Dubai has announced. The passenger list for the two flights -- Abu Dhabi to Kochi and Dubai to Kozhikode -- will be finalized by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, and the Consulate General of India, Dubai, a statement said on Monday.
The list will be made on the basis of registrations in the Embassy or Consulate database which was launched for this purpose a few days back, it added. According to the statement, priority will be given to workers in distress, elderly people, urgent medical cases, pregnant women as well as to other people who are stranded in difficult situations.
“The cost of the tickets and other conditions, for travel including quarantine requirements after reaching India, and health requirements to board the flight will be conveyed in due course and will have to be accepted by each passenger," it said. Air tickets will only be issued to those on the passenger lists prepared by the Embassy or Consulate, the statement said. The Embassy or Consulate will also be conveying the details of further flights to different destinations in India in the coming days and the process for finalization of the passenger lists for these flights will remain the same, it said.
As there were almost 200,000 registrations for travelling back, it will take time for all the people to be accommodated on these flights, the statement said..
