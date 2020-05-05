Left Menu
Asian Paints partially resumes operations at some facilities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 12:13 IST
Asian Paints on Tuesday said it has partially resumed operations at some of its manufacturing locations, warehouses and offices where lockdown restrictions have been eased. On March 23, the company had informed bourses about disruption of operations across the country on account of COVID -19 pandemic. "In accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and various state government authorities, the company has partially resumed operations at some of its manufacturing locations, warehouses, and offices wherein lockdown restrictions have been eased," Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing

The operations at these locations will be carried out in accordance with the guidelines issued by the regulatory authorities, after obtaining permissions wherever required, it added

Asian Paints further said it has taken all the required measures to ensure the safety of its employees at all locations as per government guidance.

