London stocks gain as economies reopen from lockdown

London stocks gain as economies reopen from lockdownReuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 12:44 IST
UK stock markets headed higher on Tuesday as investors counted on a revival in economic activity with several countries lifting coronavirus-induced restrictions, while energy stocks tracked a jump in oil prices. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 1.6%, with BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc providing the biggest boost, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 added 1.3%.
Both benchmark indexes were set to snap a three-day losing streak, supported by broad-based gains for miners, banks, and travel and leisure stocks, as hard-hit countries including the United States and Italy relaxed stay-at-home orders. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to review a nationwide shutdown this week, with a report saying the government will recommend sweeping changes to workplaces to avoid a second wave of infections.
Meanwhile, in another sign of the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, low-cost airlines Ryanair and Wizz Air reported a near total wipeout in passenger numbers in April, but their shares rose 3.1% and 0.3%, respectively, after Wizz Air said it expected its figures to improve in May.
- READ MORE ON:
- UK
- Boris Johnson
- Ryanair
- FTSE
- BP Plc
- Italy
- United States
ALSO READ
Oil sell-off, virus fears push FTSE 100 to second straight weekly loss
Boris Johnson, feeling better, agrees with Trump on need to reopen economies -statements
Boris Johnson and fiancée name baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas
Ryanair to cut up to 3,000 jobs, robots helping patients
Boris Johnson, fiancee announce birth of 'healthy baby boy'