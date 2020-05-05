Left Menu
Development News Edition

APICORP's Aa2 rating with stable outlook reaffirmed by Moody’s despite economic shocks

APICORP recently announced that it posted strong financial results for the year ended 2019, including a 17% Y-O-Y increase in net recurring income to USD112 million, up from USD96 million at year-end 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dammam | Updated: 05-05-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 15:58 IST
APICORP's Aa2 rating with stable outlook reaffirmed by Moody’s despite economic shocks
APICORP recently announced that it posted strong financial results for the year ended 2019, including a 17% Y-O-Y increase in net recurring income to USD112 million, up from USD96 million at year-end 2018. Image Credit: Twitter(@APICORP)

The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), a multilateral development financial institution, announced that it's 'Aa2' rating with a 'stable' outlook was reaffirmed by Moody's Investor Service despite current economic and market shocks.

According to Moody's [1], "The credit profile of Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) reflects its high capital adequacy, supported by moderate leverage, robust asset quality, low levels of nonperforming assets, and very strong liquidity and funding profile, underpinned by diversified funding sources and increased availability of liquid resources to cover upcoming net cash outflows. APICORP's shareholder support is derived from the presence of callable capital and creditworthy shareholders. The coronavirus outbreak and the related oil price shock pose risks to asset performance, but [APICORP's] track record of resilience to shocks and strong quality of management mitigate some of these risks."

Dr Ahmed Ali Attiga, CEO of APICORP, commented, "APICORP's concerted efforts to diversify the asset portfolio both sectorally and geographically, coupled with our already strong financial position, have been key in maintaining our status as the only financial institution in the MENA region with an 'Aa2' rating, even against the current backdrop of global market challenges."

"Moreover, APICORP maintains very strong partnerships in the energy sector and enjoys Preferred Creditor Status in its Member Countries. These factors, alongside strong underwriting standards, resilient financing structures and prudent provisioning policies, ensure the continued integrity of the institution's balance sheet position and robustness of its profitability," Dr Attiga added.

APICORP recently announced that it posted strong financial results for the year ended 2019, including a 17% Y-O-Y increase in net recurring income to USD112 million, up from USD96 million at year-end 2018. This was driven by Corporate Banking and Treasury and Capital Markets, whose gross income increased 32% and 24% Y-O-Y to reach USD201 million and USD80 million, respectively. Moreover, APICORP recently announced a landmark increase in callable capital to USD8.5 billion, as well as a significant increase in authorized and subscribed capital, further bolstering its financial sustainability and resiliency.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

10 cr benefitted by PDS; steps taken against 400 dealers, says Bengal govt amid anomaly charges

Amid controversy over anomalies in Public Distribution System in the state, the West Bengal government on Tuesday said ration items have reached around 10 crore people during the lockdown and action has been taken against over 400 dealers f...

Pregnant woman dies of COVID-19 in Nashik; district toll 13

A 20-year-old pregnant woman died due to COVID-19 here, taking the toll in Nashik district of Maharashtra to 13, while four more persons tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, officials said. The woman, a resident of Bajrangwadi area...

Millennial Money: Still employed? Focus on savings and debt

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown tens of millions of people into financial turmoil. But not everyone is feeling the pinch. Not yet, at least. Roughly a quarter of Americans 24 percent said the coronavirus crisis has not impacted their fi...

Kenya urges Somalia to speedily investigate fatal plane crash

Kenya on Tuesday called for an urgent investigation into the fatal crash of a private cargo plane in Somalia amid unconfirmed reports it may have been shot down. The plane belonged to African Express Airways and was ferrying supplies for us...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020