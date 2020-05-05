Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thomson Reuters cuts sales outlook as narrowly misses earnings

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 16:52 IST
Thomson Reuters cuts sales outlook as narrowly misses earnings

Thomson Reuters reported higher quarterly sales and operating profit that fell slightly short of Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, while cutting its full-year sales outlook due to disruption to the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, controlled by Canada's Thomson family, said it was targeting a $100 million cost reduction program and noted it has no debt due until 2023. It said it has enough liquidity for the next 12 months and does not expect to change its dividend. The news and information provider, parent of Reuters News, reported a 2% rise in first quarter revenue to $1.52 billion, helped by gains in its legal and corporates businesses, and said operating profit rose 6% to $290 million.

Adjusted earnings of 48 cents a share were 1 cent below Wall Street expectations, according to Refinitiv. Thomson Reuters forecast 1%-2% total revenue growth this year, below its February estimate of 4.5%-5.5%.

"As we generate most of our revenues from selling information and software solutions electronically and on a subscription basis, our businesses have historically been resilient over time, but they are not immune to the recent downturn in the global economy," Chief Executive Steve Hasker said in statement. The coronavirus pandemic has brought major economies to a halt, pushed millions into unemployment as businesses shutter, and emptied trading floors around the world as companies scramble to slow its spread among their workers.

Many of Thomson Reuters' own 24,000 employees have been working remotely during the outbreak. Reuters News revenues were flat at $155 million, while organic revenues fell 4% due to COVID-19 related cancellations of events in the Reuters Events business, the company said.

Thomson Reuters, whose executives have said that they were aiming to cut discretionary expenses, also said it expected the sale of its 45% stake in data company Refinitiv to close in the second half of the year. The London Stock Exchange Group said last month it was committed to completing its $27 billion takeover of Refinitiv in the second half of 2020, with no plans to revise its savings targets as a deep recession looms.

Thomson Reuters in February appointed former Nielsen Holdings Plc president Hasker as its new CEO, succeeding Jim Smith. Smith, a former journalist who oversaw a period of major change at the company, will stay on for a transition period and become chairman of the Thomson Reuters Foundation. (Writing by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures climb on oil gains, easing of lockdowns

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as oil prices staged a recovery and a slew of countries eased coronavirus-led restrictions in an attempt to revive their economies.Some hard-hit countries including Italy as well as a handful of U.S....

German court asks ECB to justify bond purchase stimulus

Germanys Constitutional Court has ruled that the countrys central bank must stop participating in a key European Central Bank stimulus program but gave the ECB time to demonstrate that the stimulus program is needed and appropriate. The jud...

FEATURE-Workers mauled by pandemic shock to wildlife reserves, national parks

By Harry Jacques and Nita Bhalla DENPASAR, IndonesiaNAIROBI, May 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - For more than two decades, M Khairi spent his days working as a park guide, accompanying a steady trickle of tourists keen to trek across the lu...

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina's $65 bln debt revamp has 'proven difficult' -Guzman

Argentinas efforts to convince bondholders to accept a 65 billion debt restructuring proposal are proving tough work, the countrys economy minister told Reuters, but said he had no plans to extend a Friday deadline for a deal.Argentina is a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020