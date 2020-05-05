Left Menu
Development News Edition

Transporters demand rollback in diesel price hike amid lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 16:58 IST
Transporters demand rollback in diesel price hike amid lockdown

All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) on Tuesday demanded the rollback of diesel price hike and said increasing duties and taxes may disrupt the supply of essential commodities. Despite barely 30 per cent of the trucks on highways, Centre's orders for hassle-free movement of truckers carrying goods have not percolated down to many states and there have been reports of harassment and extortion, it said.

AIMTC, the apex body of transporters representing about 95 lakh truckers and entities, said there is acute discontentment among the road transport fraternity in the country and asked for government intervention. "The bombshell came with the announcement of diesel price hike, earlier in north east states and now in Delhi by Rs 7 per litre," AIMTC said in a statement.

Petrol price in the national capital was hiked by Rs 1.67 a litre on Tuesday and diesel by a steep Rs 7.10 per litre after the Delhi government raised local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) on the two fuels. Demanding immediate rollback of the diesel price increase, it said while the governments in other countries are opening their coffers for people and providing them with much needed financial and food security, here the central and state governments are increasing duties and taxes to extract money during these tragic times.

"The vehicles plying for essential supplies may be disrupted and it will burden the common man dearly. Further, the delayed decisions at the highest level are making this sector's revival cumbersome and it is going to be very difficult scenario ahead," AIMTC cautioned. It said that AIMTC office is receiving frantic calls from its members from across the country.

Alleging that the government has failed to come for its rescue, AIMTC said: "Insurance for drivers and co-workers is not yet announced. EMI rescheduling sans interest is not announced. The extortion and corruption on roads has resurfaced. The E-way bill validity at least till May 31, 2020 extension is not announced." Demanding immediate rescue and relief package, it said the delay in this has resulted in acute financial crunch to the small operators and they are on the brink of bankruptcy. "Several state governments have been increasing VAT on fuels which are currently out of the purview of goods and services tax (GST). Although crude oil rates have plummeted more than 60 per cent, yet the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) did not cut prices," it said.

Besides, there is hardly movement of 25-30 per cent of the trucks on the roads as on date and the restrictions at the inter-state borders is further impeding their movement. It said, drivers are forcibly being taken for testing in an insensitive manner by local authorities (police, tehsildar, sarpanchs), which is further exploiting their vulnerability and instilling fear among them and demanded that "they must be treated humanely as being in the service of the people is not a crime." AIMTC alleged that at many border check posts, especially in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, the drivers are being subjected to extortion and corruption.

"The helpline numbers issued by the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) yesterday are hardly helpful...It needs to be operationalised in an efficient manner," it said..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures climb on oil gains, easing of lockdowns

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as oil prices staged a recovery and a slew of countries eased coronavirus-led restrictions in an attempt to revive their economies.Some hard-hit countries including Italy as well as a handful of U.S....

German court asks ECB to justify bond purchase stimulus

Germanys Constitutional Court has ruled that the countrys central bank must stop participating in a key European Central Bank stimulus program but gave the ECB time to demonstrate that the stimulus program is needed and appropriate. The jud...

FEATURE-Workers mauled by pandemic shock to wildlife reserves, national parks

By Harry Jacques and Nita Bhalla DENPASAR, IndonesiaNAIROBI, May 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - For more than two decades, M Khairi spent his days working as a park guide, accompanying a steady trickle of tourists keen to trek across the lu...

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina's $65 bln debt revamp has 'proven difficult' -Guzman

Argentinas efforts to convince bondholders to accept a 65 billion debt restructuring proposal are proving tough work, the countrys economy minister told Reuters, but said he had no plans to extend a Friday deadline for a deal.Argentina is a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020