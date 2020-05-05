Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to bridge digital divide as tech has played key role during COVID-19 crisis: WTO report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 17:54 IST
Need to bridge digital divide as tech has played key role during COVID-19 crisis: WTO report

There is a "glaring" need to bridge the digital divide, both within and across countries, as the digital economy has played a key role during the current COVID-19 crisis, according to a report by the World Trade Organization (WTO). The report has argued that the experiences and lessons emerging from the COVID-19 crisis could be a further incentive for global cooperation in the area of e-commerce, which could help to facilitate cross-border movement of goods and services, narrow the digital divide, and level the playing field for small businesses.

It said certain traditional obstacles have been accentuated and have continued to hamper greater participation in e-commerce activities by small producers, sellers and consumers in developing countries, particularly in least-developed countries (LDCs). "The pandemic has highlighted the glaring need to bridge the digital divide, both within and across countries, given the central role the digital economy has played during the crisis," it said.

It also said that e-commerce for goods and services trade has been adversely impacted by the factors that have caused disruption in supply and demand overall and such disruptions have resulted in delivery delays or outright cancellation of orders. Several other e-commerce-related challenges have arisen or been further amplified during this pandemic such as increasing prices to unreasonably high levels, product safety concerns, deceptive practices, and cybersecurity concerns, the report said.

It, however, said the enforcement of social distancing, lockdowns and other measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has led consumers to ramp up online shopping, social media use, internet telephony and teleconferencing, and streaming of videos and films. "This has resulted in spikes in business-to-consumers (B2C) sales and an increase in business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce. The increase in B2C sales is particularly evident in online sales of medical supplies, household essentials and food products," it added.

It said that demand has also increased for internet and mobile data services.  It added that the pandemic has made it clear that e-commerce can be an important tool or solution for consumers. "The global nature of COVID-19 and its impact on e-commerce may encourage strengthened international cooperation and the further development of policies for online purchases and supply...E-commerce can also support small businesses and, by making economies more competitive, be an economic driver for both domestic growth and international trade,"it added.

The WTO work programme defines electronic commerce as the production, distribution, marketing, sale or delivery of goods and services by electronic means. With a fast growing e-commerce sector both in India and globally, the rich nations want specific guidelines on the sector at the WTO.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Business Highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1850 hours DEL50 BIZ-PETROL-2NDLD PRICE HIKE Delhi govt VAT hike Petrol price up Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel Rs 7.10 New Delhi Petrol price in the national capital was hiked by Rs 1.67 a litre on Tue...

Maha: Four missing COVID-19 patients booked in Nanded

A case was registered against four COVID-19 patients, who went missing at Nanded district in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The police have launched a manhunt for four persons, who were among 20 pilgrims from the Langar Sahib, part of...

Yemen's Houthis report first coronavirus case, a death in Sanaa hotel

Authorities in Houthi-held north Yemen confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus on Tuesday, a Somali national found dead in a Sanaa hotel, while the government in the south of the war-torn nation reported nine new infections.One of t...

Lyft offers new cheaper rides with more waiting time

Lyft Inc said on Tuesday it would expand its program that provides cheaper rides to customers willing to wait longer for their pick-ups, at a time when curbs against the coronavirus outbreak have brought its affordable shared services to a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020