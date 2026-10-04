“Karnataka govt has no money due to mismanagement, corruption”: Prahlad Joshi after Kharge’s drought appeal

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Sunday assured Karnataka of the Centre’s support amid the drought situation in the state, saying the government would provide the “best support” possible within the existing norms.

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 21:59 IST
“Karnataka govt has no money due to mismanagement, corruption”: Prahlad Joshi after Kharge’s drought appeal
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Sunday assured Karnataka of the Centre’s support amid the drought situation in the state, saying the government would provide the “best support” possible within the existing norms. Joshi said the Centre was already taking steps after the Karnataka government’s latest communication regarding the drought situation.

He alleged that the Karnataka government had no funds due to “mismanagement and corruption” and was trying to shift the responsibility for the state’s drought situation onto the Centre. Speaking to the reporters in Hubballi, Joshi said, “The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is already doing what best can be done for all the states irrespective of the party which is ruling there. The latest letter which the Karnataka government has written about the drought situation in Karnataka, is on 23 September. Today is October. Within 10 days, the Agricultural Minister has deputed the team… Whatever report they have sent, let the officers study.”

He said the Centre would provide the best possible support to the state within the prescribed norms. “The best support will be given to the state of Karnataka… They (Karnataka government) do not have a single penny in their account because of mismanagement, corruption… Since they have no money, they want to shift the buck onto the Government of India… I assure the people of Karnataka that the Modi government will do what is best possible, and within the norms for Karnataka,” he further said.

His remarks come after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent central assistance to Karnataka farmers amid the drought situation in the state. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Kharge said Karnataka was facing one of its gravest drought situations in recent years, with a significant rainfall deficiency, widespread crop losses and distress among lakhs of farming families.

He said the state had sought Rs 3,705.30 crore in assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) framework against estimated losses of Rs 18,748.23 crore. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan
2
Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Global
3
Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers say

Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers...

Global
4
Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Schools, Stronger Economy: Saudi Arabia Eyes a Major Growth Dividend From Education

Beyond Speed: Peru’s AI Experiment Shows Why Teacher Skills Matter More Than Technology Access

World Bank’s Billion-Person Digital Push Puts Affordable Internet and AI at Center Stage

Africa, Asia and the Americas Face Intensifying Drought Under High-Emission Futures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026